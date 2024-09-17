WILKES-BARRE — 98.5 WKRZ and WNEP-TV are proud to welcome Trans-Siberian Orchestra on their return to Wilkes Barre for two spectacular shows on Sunday, November 24 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the ASM Global-managed Mohegan Arena.

Tickets for both shows are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com or the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Arena. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Luzerne County Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace charity.

This year, multi-platinum rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) kicks off their monumental winter tour November 13. This year marks a triple celebration for a larger-than-life band: 20 years of their beloved rock opera “The Lost Christmas Eve,”” reaching their 20 millionth concert-goer, and surpassing a phenomenal $20 million donated to charity.

TSO remains true to the vision of their late founder, Paul O’Neill, by being one of rock’s most generous bands. This year, the band will surpass a staggering $20 million donated to charity, a testament to their ongoing commitment to philanthropy. This generosity is fueled by their tradition of donating at least $1 from every ticket sold. That means with their 20 millionth fan attending a show on this tour, TSO will be hitting not just a concert attendance record, but a charitable milestone as well.

This year’s tour marks the grand return of “The Lost Christmas Eve” to the stage for the first time since 2013. Expect an all-new, dazzling spectacle packed with pyrotechnics, lasers, and the incredible storytelling synonymous with TSO. The celebration continues with a high-energy second set featuring the group’s greatest hits and fan favorites.

“The Lost Christmas Eve” is a product of the imagination of and based on TSO’s double-platinum CD of the same name. The plot may resonates deeply with people over the holiday season. Alone on Christmas Eve, a bitter old businessman wandered New York City. Once a rising star, he’d traded love, family, and joy for a life of solitude and regret. The tragic loss of his wife hardened his heart, pushing him away from his infant son and into decades of isolation.

Then, a chance encounter with a mysterious girl led him to a life-altering phone call. His son, who he abandoned decades ago, was alive, a gentle soul caring for troubled newborns in a maternity ward. After seeking him out, the son gives a silent and forgiving gaze to his long-lost father. As they sit together, comforting innocent infants, a new reunited life together begins.

A concert that’s risen to local tradition, see this high-fire musical holiday extravaganza on its return to Wilkes-Barre’s Mohegan Arena on Sunday, November 24.