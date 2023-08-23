It’s the final weekend of August and the last hurrah before Labor Day weekend, so pick a live music act and go see them!
You can see punk rock band The Menzingers at the Sherman Theater this Saturday or see The Dishonest Fiddlers and Village Idiots join forces at 1905 Tavern in Scranton. Meanwhile Snapper’s Bar & Grill in Lake Winola celebrates the end of summer with live music all day. Not to mention, both Don’t Panic and Candle in the Dark honor their new rock albums with local shows.
Find something you want to see below on our BIG LIVE MUSIC LIST always in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Fresh off the release of a new single, Daughtry brings his acoustic concert to Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event Center on Friday, August 25.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, AUG 24, 6:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Muzik Box
SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Paul Martin
SUN, AUG 27, 1:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Sister Esther
FRI, AUG 25, 6:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Riley Loftus
THURS, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Drowning Pool
FRI, AUG 25, 9:30 P.M.
–
Miss Cantaloupe
SAT, AUG 26, 10:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Lithia Valley Band, Village Idiots, Justin Bravo & the Kind and Mountain Jam @ SnapperFest 2023
SAT, AUG 25, 12:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
WXPN Welcomes GA-20
THURS, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Popa Chubby
FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Experience Janis – The Tribute to Janis Joplin
SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Whiskey N’ Woods
FRI, AUG 25, 6:30 P.M.
–
Teddy Young Duo
SAT, AUG 26, 6:30 P.M.
Lakeland Orchard
Jerry Duty
SAT, AUG 25, 1:00 P.M.
–
The Lance Thomas Band
SUN, AUG 20, 1:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Party on the Patio – Full Moon Fever a Tribute to Tom Petty
THURS, AUG 24, 7:30 P.M.
–
CC Music @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, AUG 24, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, AUG 24, 10:15 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, AUG 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
UUU @ Breakers
FRI, AUG 25, 8:30 P.M.
–
Jay Orrell Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, AUG 25, 9:30 P.M.
–
Dynamic Duo @ Embers Terrace
SAT, AUG 26, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jason Dumm Band @ Breakers
SAT, AUG 26, 8:30 P.M.
–
M80 @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, AUG 26, 9:30 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Daughtry: Acoustic – Bare Bones Tour
FRI, AUG 25, 8:00 P.M.
Back Mountain Brewing Company
Colby Gashi
FRI, AUG 25, 6:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Deck Bar
FRI, AUG 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
Trylogy @ Streamside
SAT, AUG 26, TBD
The VSpot
Patrick McGlynn
THURS, AUG 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
Channel 65
FRI, AUG 25, 9:00 P.M.
–
Nirvana/Hole Tribute
SAT, AUG 26, 9:00 P.M.
Nay Aug Park
Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio
SUN, AUG 27, 2:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Random Rock
FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Slipstream NEPA
SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band – The Ultimate Beach Party Tribute to Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown Brown
SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub
Dave Race
FRI, AUG 25, 5:00 P.M.
–
D West
SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Don’t Panic: Setting Up To Fail Record Release Show @ Sherman Showcase (Click here to read more about this show)
FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Menzingers @ Sherman Theater
SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Burning Sky – Bad Company Tribute @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
The Dishonest Fiddlers & Village Idiots Trio
SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Harkland
THURS, AUG 24, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shake, Rattle, & Roll Dueling Pianos
SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Flannery & Wiggy
SUN, AUG 27, 2:00 P.M.
Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market
Elephants Dancing Trio
THURS, AUG 24, 10:00 A.M.
Best Cigar Pub
3ZZ A Crowd
SAT, AUG 26. 8:00 P.M.
River Grille
Husty Bros
FRI, AUG 25, 8:00 P.M.
–
Mellifluous
SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Ooh Wee @ Brunch Club
SUN, AUG 27, 12:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Mountain Sky Orchestra
SUN, AUG 27, 3:00 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
The Big Break contest – Season 4, Round 2
SAT, AUG 26, 12:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Acoustic Groove @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Secret Reasons @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, AUG 26, 2:00 P.M.
–
Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, AUG 27, 2:00 P.M.
–
Grant Wagner @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, AUG 27, 6:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Ken Norton
THURS, AUG 24, 4:00 P.M.
–
Better Than Bad
FRI, AUG 25, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dirty Hand
SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Company
Tom Waskevich
FRI, AUG 25, 5:00 P.M.
–
Paul Martin
SAT, AUG 26, 5:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Chae
FRI, AUG 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
Acoustic Sessions
SAT, AUG 26, 6:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Adam McKinley
THURS, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brad & Luke Pub
FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler
SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Dressler
SUN, AUG 27, 3:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Brit & Kenny
FRI, AUG 25, 8:00 P.M.
–
Erin McCelland
SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Cafe
Jam Stampede – Grateful Dead Tribute
FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Candle in the Dark: Album Release Show (Get to know the band in our article here)
SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Joe Walsh @ Garden Party FUNdraiser
THURS, AUG 24, 5:00 P.M.
The Theatre at North
Picture Perfect Band
SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.
The Mines
DJ Venom X @ The Summer Send-off
THURS, AUG 24, 9:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.