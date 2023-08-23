It’s the final weekend of August and the last hurrah before Labor Day weekend, so pick a live music act and go see them!

You can see punk rock band The Menzingers at the Sherman Theater this Saturday or see The Dishonest Fiddlers and Village Idiots join forces at 1905 Tavern in Scranton. Meanwhile Snapper’s Bar & Grill in Lake Winola celebrates the end of summer with live music all day. Not to mention, both Don’t Panic and Candle in the Dark honor their new rock albums with local shows.

Find something you want to see below on our BIG LIVE MUSIC LIST always in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Fresh off the release of a new single, Daughtry brings his acoustic concert to Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event Center on Friday, August 25.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, AUG 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Muzik Box

SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Paul Martin

SUN, AUG 27, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Sister Esther

FRI, AUG 25, 6:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Riley Loftus

THURS, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Drowning Pool

FRI, AUG 25, 9:30 P.M.

–

Miss Cantaloupe

SAT, AUG 26, 10:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Lithia Valley Band, Village Idiots, Justin Bravo & the Kind and Mountain Jam @ SnapperFest 2023

SAT, AUG 25, 12:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

WXPN Welcomes GA-20

THURS, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Popa Chubby

FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Experience Janis – The Tribute to Janis Joplin

SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Whiskey N’ Woods

FRI, AUG 25, 6:30 P.M.

–

Teddy Young Duo

SAT, AUG 26, 6:30 P.M.

Lakeland Orchard

Jerry Duty

SAT, AUG 25, 1:00 P.M.

–

The Lance Thomas Band

SUN, AUG 20, 1:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Party on the Patio – Full Moon Fever a Tribute to Tom Petty

THURS, AUG 24, 7:30 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, AUG 24, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, AUG 24, 10:15 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, AUG 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

UUU @ Breakers

FRI, AUG 25, 8:30 P.M.

–

Jay Orrell Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, AUG 25, 9:30 P.M.

–

Dynamic Duo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, AUG 26, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jason Dumm Band @ Breakers

SAT, AUG 26, 8:30 P.M.

–

M80 @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, AUG 26, 9:30 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Daughtry: Acoustic – Bare Bones Tour

FRI, AUG 25, 8:00 P.M.

Back Mountain Brewing Company

Colby Gashi

FRI, AUG 25, 6:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Deck Bar

FRI, AUG 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

Trylogy @ Streamside

SAT, AUG 26, TBD

The VSpot

Patrick McGlynn

THURS, AUG 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Channel 65

FRI, AUG 25, 9:00 P.M.

–

Nirvana/Hole Tribute

SAT, AUG 26, 9:00 P.M.

Nay Aug Park

Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio

SUN, AUG 27, 2:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Random Rock

FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Slipstream NEPA

SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band – The Ultimate Beach Party Tribute to Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown Brown

SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub

Dave Race

FRI, AUG 25, 5:00 P.M.

–

D West

SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Don’t Panic: Setting Up To Fail Record Release Show @ Sherman Showcase (Click here to read more about this show)

FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Menzingers @ Sherman Theater

SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Burning Sky – Bad Company Tribute @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

The Dishonest Fiddlers & Village Idiots Trio

SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Harkland

THURS, AUG 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shake, Rattle, & Roll Dueling Pianos

SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Flannery & Wiggy

SUN, AUG 27, 2:00 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

Elephants Dancing Trio

THURS, AUG 24, 10:00 A.M.

Best Cigar Pub

3ZZ A Crowd

SAT, AUG 26. 8:00 P.M.

River Grille

Husty Bros

FRI, AUG 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Mellifluous

SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ Ooh Wee @ Brunch Club

SUN, AUG 27, 12:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Mountain Sky Orchestra

SUN, AUG 27, 3:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

The Big Break contest – Season 4, Round 2

SAT, AUG 26, 12:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Acoustic Groove @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Secret Reasons @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, AUG 26, 2:00 P.M.

–

Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, AUG 27, 2:00 P.M.

–

Grant Wagner @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, AUG 27, 6:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Ken Norton

THURS, AUG 24, 4:00 P.M.

–

Better Than Bad

FRI, AUG 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dirty Hand

SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Tom Waskevich

FRI, AUG 25, 5:00 P.M.

–

Paul Martin

SAT, AUG 26, 5:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Chae

FRI, AUG 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

Acoustic Sessions

SAT, AUG 26, 6:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Adam McKinley

THURS, AUG 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke Pub

FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler

SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Dressler

SUN, AUG 27, 3:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Brit & Kenny

FRI, AUG 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Erin McCelland

SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Cafe

Jam Stampede – Grateful Dead Tribute

FRI, AUG 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Candle in the Dark: Album Release Show (Get to know the band in our article here)

SAT, AUG 26, 8:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Joe Walsh @ Garden Party FUNdraiser

THURS, AUG 24, 5:00 P.M.

The Theatre at North

Picture Perfect Band

SAT, AUG 26, 7:00 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X @ The Summer Send-off

THURS, AUG 24, 9:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.