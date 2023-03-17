Listen Sunday, March 19, to 979X’s “Locals Only” show with Lazy E on Sundays from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. to hear Candle in the Dark’s latest music.

CID creates original songs with a hard rock groove and a touch of heaviness. Tracks feature rock guitars and vocal harmonies, as well as an eclectic mix of backgrounds from the musicians to create a unique style.

The band started as a studio project in 2016 at Boston Hill Studios with David Temarantz, John Lazz, Gary Mikulski, and Temarantz’s daughter, Brielle. They wrote and demo-ed original songs over a couple of years, then decided to go official in February 2022 to play the material live.

They were nearly a female-fronted band when they formed, but Brielle Temarantz preferred to stick to songwriting. Dave Temarantz, lead vocalist and backing guitarist, stepped up to sing and now CID is rocking radios and stages across NEPA.

With Mikulski on bass and vocals and Lazz on guitar, the trio then added Kevin Conway on drums to complete the Candle in the Dark we hear today.

Unlike most bands, Candle in the Dark actually has their own full recording studio, where they can write, rehearse, and record original music. There, they continue working on new tracks for their next release.

“We are putting the finishing touches on an upcoming album, and we’re shooting for a June release date. Most likely to be accompanied by a show to be announced,” said Temarantz.

Candle in the Dark recently released a new single in Feb 2023 called “Thrown Away”, which can be heard on Locals Only on 979X on Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You may also hear their other hits, “On My Own” and “800 Days.”

“”Thrown Away” is about getting rid of toxic people in your life, which we’re sure many people can relate to these days. It’s also about focusing on the good in people instead of the bad,” said Dave Temarantz of the latest song.

All band members of CID discovered music as kids, each in their own ways, which may explain why they put so much care into each song they produce. “It’s a part of us — like breathing. It’s like we HAVE to, otherwise we would wither and die. Shaping that passion into songs can be both exhilarating and exhausting,” said Temarantz.

Their inspiration comes from bands and artists that convey that same energy.

“Amongst us, Dave would be the metal guy, John gravitates to progressive music, Gary comes from the jam-band background, and Kevin’s influences are very diverse, but he loves playing hard rock/metal the most,” said Temarantz.

Catch this Pennsylvania-based band live around town and keep yours ears open. Candle in the Dark is playing the “Celebration of Life” benefit & memorial for Kyle Norvell on March 26th at The River Street Jazz Cafe, along with War Ballad, Jung Bergo, and Realign. The proceeds of the $15 event go to Norvell’s wife and daughter.

Then, the hard rock band will be playing the Vspot in Scranton on April 29th with The Holtzman Effect.

“We really enjoy playing at The River Street Jazz Cafe. They have a killer P.A. and stage, and the people there are just awesome,” said Temarantz. “We also love the guys in The Holtzman Effect, they jam hard and they’re a lot of fun. — Also, Beef is so dreamy (laughs).”

Check out the band’s music on Spotify under “Candle in The Dark” and check out their website here. Follow along with the band’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram at @frankinstrat_studios and @candleinthedarkband.

