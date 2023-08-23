BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest is excited to announce Jordan Klepper: Suffering Fools is coming to the Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Klepper will perform a comedic presentation on the pain and foolishness of our current moment told through personal stories from his time on the road — Presidential run-ins, entertainment world failures and the lovely insurrectionists one meets on the path to anarchy.

Jordan Klepper is well-known for his work with The Daily Show and his multiple Emmy-nominated specials focusing on the political world, from covering the gun safety debate, Jordan Klepper Solves Guns, to his docuseries on the world of activism, Klepper on Comedy Central.

Klepper has witnessed an insurrection, capsized a boat with pipeline protesters, interviewed a President and been arrested and locked up in Fulton County Jail. He also travels the globe for his segment, Fingers the Pulse, which has racked up hundreds of millions of views.

Tickets for the show are available now for ArtsQuest Circle Donors. Below is the ticketing release schedule:

ArtsQuest Circle through Concierge – Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 12 p.m.

ArtsQuest Members (Steel & Platinum) – Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.,

ArtsQuest Members (Gold & Silver) – Thursday, Aug. 24 at 12 p.m.

ArtsQuest Members (All Levels) – Thursday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

Then, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m.

This show is for attendees aged 12 and up. Tickets can be purchased on the SteelStacks website.