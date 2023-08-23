WILKES-BARRE – Gravestone Manor, the premier Halloween attraction known for its unique blend of interactive live theater and haunted house-style scares, is excited to announce a casting call for their 2023 production, “The Last Laugh.”

In the spirit of embracing the season’s eerie charm, Gravestone Manor is inviting all enthusiastic individuals to join their team of dedicated volunteers for an unforgettable experience. The casting call seeks to fill a variety of roles, both speaking and non-speaking, for its upcoming production.

Auditions and volunteer sign-ups will be conducted September 4, 5, and 7 at 7:00 p.m. at the iconic Gravestone Manor. Note that auditions will not be held on September 6.

No prior acting experience is required, and volunteers are not obligated to participate in every show. The flexible scheduling allows individuals to contribute to the production according to their availability. Those interested in speaking roles will be given the opportunity to audition, with no preparation necessary. Gravestone Manor is also on the lookout for dedicated ushers, actors, poppers, and rule-readers. Non-speaking roles require no audition and volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

Show dates are every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from September 29 through October 29.

Tickets are priced at $12 for all ages and can be purchased at the entrance. Payment options include cash, Visa, Mastercard, and Discover. Please note that Gravestone Manor advises against bringing children under 8 years old.

This year is Gravestone Manor’s 24th season. All proceeds generated from this event will be donated to the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

For additional information and inquiries, interested individuals are encouraged to reach out via email at gravestonemanor@gmail.com or by messaging the official Gravestone Manor Facebook page.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to become a part of an extraordinary fall tradition!