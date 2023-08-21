Northeast Pennsylvania rock/pop-punk band Don’t Panic releases their 3rd full-length “Setting Up To Fail” on Friday, August 25.

The band also hosts their Setting Up To Fail Record Release show Friday at the Sherman Showcase in Stroudsburg. They’ll be joined by special guests Eternal Boy and Blind Choice. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Formed in the Pocono Mountains in 2009, Don’t Panic is named after the Douglas Adams-penned favorite novel of founding vocalist/guitarist Ted Felicetti. Joining Felicetti is Keith Slader on bass, Anthony Paesano on drums, and AJ Larsen on guitar. We covered Don’t Panic here on our Locals Only series with 979X back in April.

The five-piece’s simple mission since day one has been to make genuine, fun rock and roll music.

After an almost decade-long hiatus ending in 2019, The band released its first full-length effort “See Through It All” in 2020 and then a follow-up full-length with “Dark Horse” in September 2021.

Drawing off their collective influences from bands like Bayside, Millencolin, Foo Fighters, and No Use for a Name, Don’t Panic’s third full-length album,”Setting Up To Fail,” arrives following a busy year and a half on the road. Don’t Panic has been touring in the U.S and U.K and performing with Less than Jake, Bowling for Soup, The Ataris, The Spill Canvas, Face to Face, Alien Ant Farm, Lit, Mest and tons of others.

Frontman Felicetti says, “We have been at it for 4 years now. Powered through a worldwide pandemic and wrote and released two albums in that time. But, I can say without a shadow of a doubt, this new record is this band finally stepping into its own. The songs are the most matured versions of our writing abilities and I have never been more proud to release something with my name on it. It’s the perfect mix of the rock and roll bands I grew up on like the Foo Fighters, and my punk rock roots listening to bands like Face to Face and No Use for a Name. “Newer” bands like Bayside and the Menzingers also played a major role in shaping the songwriting here, and I am more than happy to lean into that when the time calls for it— but all while shaping and creating our own sound and feel. In our own lives we have never belonged, but with this record I finally feel like we have a place.”

What’s next? An open road and good times with plenty of Miller Lites and all of their friends. Because that’s all that really matters.

Pre-order the album here and keep your ear out Friday for new music from this climbing pop-punk Poconos band.

Upcoming Tour Dates: