Don’t Panic returns to their hometown of Stroudsburg to play The Sherman Theater with The Spill Canvas on May 5.

Don’t Panic drops irresistible new songs and books shows all over the world. Although they took a hiatus, this pop-punk band hailing from the Poconos is back and better than ever. Hear them on 979X’s “Locals Only” Sundays at 7:00 p.m.

Their members met at all different times in each other’s lives, playing in different bands together over the years until 2009, when bassist Keith Slader and vocalist/guitarist Ted Felicetti founded the band. They recruited Lead Guitarist AJ Larsen, and in 2010, they brought on Anthony Pasesano as drummer to complete Don’t Panic’s current lineup.

They call themselves a pop-punk Foo Fighters crossed with Bayside, Millencolin and White Reaper. “We always try to keep it diverse though, and do all sorts of different things with each song. We are not one trick ponies by any means,” said frontman Ted Felicetti in an email interview with The Weekender.

After a full United States tour in 2010 supporting The Ataris, the band returned home for a short break to save up money. That “short break” turned into a nearly 8-year hiatus until Don’t Panic decided to make a big comeback in 2019.

Don’t Panic returned to the stage — and in full force. They go on tour with The Spill Canvas and The Color Fred in May and have an impressive concert lineup for Summer 23’. Friday, May 5, they arrive in their hometown of Stroudsburg to play their homebase venue, The Sherman Theater.

“We’ve been playing shows there in various bands since they re-opened. We are super stoked for the Spill Canvas tour for sure! They are an amazing live band, so we’re honestly excited to watch them play,” said Felicetti.

In addition to returning home, they’ve been savoring the excitement of playing all these new and awesome towns. Since their big return in 2019 they’ve hit new venues across the US and even the UK, with many more to come. “It’s always so cool to see the people who come out, wearing our gear and singing along to our songs,” said Felicetti.

They’ve already made some unforgettable milestones so far, like opening for Bowling for Soup and Less Than Jake in Summer 2022 and taking on a headline tour in the United Kingston in February.

As for what’s next, Don’t Panic just wrapped up tracking their third full-length album at Soundmine Studios in Stroudsburg. “That has been our focus. Now that it is off to be mixed, we will be working on setting up the release for the end of the summer.”

“Numb,” their most recent single, is the third release from their new album and it’s Felicetti and Slader’s favorite so far from the upcoming album. Although the track conveys some difficult yet relatable feelings, the new song is still easy to sing along and jump up and down to. The lyric music video is out now.

“It’s a slightly darker song than the other things we have put out,” explained Felicetti. “ It’s mainly about my thoughts on how people are more and more told to basically curl into a ball and take medication to solve their issues, instead of talking out and working out the problems head on.”

The latest single is a taste of what we can expect from Don’t Panic at the NEPA show, as well as the year ahead. They plan to release the fourth single from the upcoming album sometime in early June, and the fifth in July. Then, the record will officially come out in August, along with a music video.

It’s a busy road ahead for Don’t Panic. “ — After the upcoming Spill Canvas tour we will be doing a short tour with The Ataris in June, hitting VA beach, Atlantic City Beer Fest, and Bethlehem at the SteelStacks. At the end of June, we are heading down to Texas for a week with The Dollyrots.”

In July, Don’t Panic plays two weeks with Mest, and then they’ll hold their hometown record release show August in Stroudsburg. They’ll even hit Florida in October for The Fest in Gainesville.

As for why they do what they do, Don’t Panic said that’s like asking a fish why it swims; they simply must.

“We make music because it is who we are and is in our nature. Music is our entire lives, morning, afternoon and night. My inspiration is more like a drive that I feel can just never be satiated no matter how hard I try,” said Felicetti.

Now that you’ve gotten to know Don’t Panic, check out their music on the Locals Only show on 979X during Sundays at 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Lazy E. View Don’t Panic’s upcoming tour dates and more at dontpanicofficial.com.