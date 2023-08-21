SCRANTON — REV Theatre Company offers a free performance of REV’s LIL’ OL’ RODEO SHOW to the Scranton community at United Neighborhood Centers’ Oppenheim Center for the Arts on Saturday August 26 at 6 p.m.

Howdy pardner! REV’s Lil’ Ol’ Rodeo Show comes to Scranton’s United Neighborhood Centers this summer with pounds of sequins, yards of fringe and really big hair! This shindig puts the hoot in hootenanny and the jam in jamboree, with classic retro hits plus bull whip and rope tricks from a genuine lasso-twirling rodeo performer!

REV’S LIL’ OL’ RODEO SHOW is an ensemble theater production created from a consortium of UNC older active adults and a multi-generational Scranton cast, presenting local farm life recollections and performing vintage country western songs.

The second half of the evening features REV Theatre Company’s production, that will also then be seen throughout Philadelphia in September for Philly FringeArts 2023. The production showcases retro hits from iconic artists such as Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Buck Owens and Tammy Wynette, among others, and celebrates a distinctly American art form.

The mix of professional directors, performers, choreographer, and designer with older active adults, young people and other members of the Scranton area, makes this project multi-generational, community-centric and unique. The show is also family-friendly!

The FREE performance on Saturday August 26, is free and starts at 6:30, with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at United Neighborhood Center’s Oppenheim Center at 1004 Jackson Street in West Side Scranton.

This project was created by REV’s Co-Artistic Director, Rudy Caporaso, who has deep roots in NEPA. His mother was born in Throop, and his father in Olyphant, and Rudy spent every summer in Scranton with his grandmother, until he was thirteen.

New York and Philadelphia-based REV has been a fixture in Scranton’s theater scene since 2012. REV has partnered with UNC on Teen Shakespeare and Summer Musical Theatre Programs and this will be REV’s eighteenth theater project partnership with UNC.

Rudy Caporaso, who started this project, is Director/Designer/Performer Co-Artistic Director of REV Theatre Company and Co-Founder of the Scranton Shakespeare Festival. He has worked extensively Off Broadway, regionally, and in the UK. He also received a Falstaff Award for his Shakespeare work. Caporaso has taught numerous REV after-school and summer programs, and is himself a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and a member of Actors Equity Association.

Rosey Hay is director of this show and Director Co-Artistic Director of REV Theatre Company and Co- Founder of the Scranton Shakespeare Festival. She’s been a teacher/director at Julliard School, NYU Grad Acting Program, and American Academy of Dramatic Arts and received the 2021 and 2022 Illuminate the Arts grants from the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, City of Philadelphia.

This project is made possible with the generous support of the Gelb Foundation, the Puffin Foundation, the Scranton Area Community Foundation, PNC Bank and Wegmans.