STROUDSBURG — LA-based independent rock band Dogstar plays for their Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Tress Tour at the Sherman Theater on October 7, a day after their new album debut!

Here in 2023, Dogstar epitomize the quintessential Southern California storytelling rock band they’ve always been in their hearts, making deeply resonant music that literally comes from Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees – the name of their upcoming new album which arrives October 6 via their own label, Dillon Street Records (distributed through ADA).

The following day, Dogstar celebrates the new album with their Sherman Theater show on Saturday, October 7.

Comprised of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves, Dogstar was born in 1991 as a band of friends who came together in a garage in Southern California and simply dreamed of playing music together and making a little noise. Now, all these years later, Domrose, Mailhouse and Reeves took some time at the tail end of a historic lockdown to create this collection of songs that fully encompasses who they are as artists today.

The happily reunited rock trio’s official return came in May 2023 — more than 20 years since their last performance together — with their first public performance at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival with a set that sparked fan and critical praise alike, including the live debut of their lead single “Everything Turns Around,” which was officially released July 19.

Starting this summer, Dogstar will embark on their 25+ city Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour which includes a west coast run in August and an east coast run in December.

The doors open at 7:00 p.m. on October 7 and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Citi card-members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, August 22 at 10 am local time until Thursday, August 24 at 10am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 25, at 10:00 a.m. and are available at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808.