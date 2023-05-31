The weekend near us…Party on the Patio kicks off this Thursday at Mohegan Pennsylvania, Tunkhannock hosts the annual NEPA Bluegrass Festival all weekender, and Finnegan’s IRC offers a chance to sing karaoke of your favorite emo throwbacks with a live band! All this and more laid out this week on our weekly Live Music List for Thursday, June 1, to Sunday, June 4.

This week’s cover photo: Four-piece groovy rock band outta’ NEPA, Keystone Groove plays the Broadway Grille, an authentic Victorian pub in Jim Thorpe, this Saturday, June 3.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Stayin’ Alive a Tribute to The Bee Gees @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JUNE 1, 7:30 P.M.

Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JUNE 1, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakeres

THURS, JUNE 1, 10:15 P.M.

Dynamic Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.

The Lesser Knowns @ Breakers

FRI, JUNE 2, 8:30 P.M.

Down by 5 @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, JUNE 2, 9:30 P.M.

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JUNE 3, 6:00 P.M.

Mellifluous @ Breakers

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:30 P.M.

Social Call @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JUNE 3, 9:30 P.M.

Lazybrook Park

NEPA Bluegrass Festival

THURS TO SUN, JUNE 1 to JUNE 4

Last Leg Cidery

Bryan Banks

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.

Backwoods Bar & Grill

Random Rock

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Ken Norton

THURS, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

The Wanabees

SUN, JUNE 4, 1:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

South Side Five, The Broke Pines, and Joe Burke

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Country Store

Ward Hayden & The Outliers

SUN, JUNE 4, 3:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

Diavolo Booking Presents: ASAVA, The Crates, Into Sunday, and more!

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

Badflower

THURS, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

The Look Glass Revue (Classic Burlesque and Comedy Show)

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.

Spafford

SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M.

The 1905 Tavern

Smoke & Mirror Duo

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge

Bettylou and Billy

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.

Wine Creek Event Center

Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band w/ guest Todd Rundgren

FRI, JUNE 2, 8:00 P.M.

Puscifer

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JUNE 1, 6:00 P.M.

Area 52

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.

Muzik Box

SAT, June 3, 7:00 P.M.

John Lukas

SUN, JUNE 4, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

The Pick Ups Duo

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Rick Gilette

THURS, JUNE 1, 8:00 P.M.

Reach For the Sky

FRI, JUNE 2, 9:45 P.M.

Elephants Dancing

SAT, JUNE 3, 9:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Discovering Lauren Gilbert

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Brad and Luke

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.

Keystone Groove

SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M.

Not John

SUN, JUNE 4, 3:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Brit and Kenny @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, JUNE 2 7:00 P.M.

Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JUNE 3, 2:00 P.M.

The Rollin’ Sushi Band @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M.

Ziggy @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JUNE 4, 2:00 P.M.

The Secret Reason @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JUNE 4, 6:00 P.M.

Back Mountain Brewing

Bill Hoffman

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Zac Lawless

FRI, JUNE 2, 8:00 P.M.

Erin McCelland

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern

Erin McClelland

THURS, JUNE 1, 6:00 P.M.

Tony Alosi

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.

The Frost Duo

SAT, JUNE 3, 6:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Emo Night Karaoke w/ live backing band

SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Jacob Jolliff Band

THURS, JUNE 1, 8:00 P.M.

Blues Brotherhood – Tribute to the Blues Brothers

FRI, JUNE 2, 8:00 P.M.

Awaken – The Music of YES

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

CC Duo

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:30 P.M.

Doug and Season

SAT, JUNE 3, 6:30 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.