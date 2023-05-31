The weekend near us…Party on the Patio kicks off this Thursday at Mohegan Pennsylvania, Tunkhannock hosts the annual NEPA Bluegrass Festival all weekender, and Finnegan’s IRC offers a chance to sing karaoke of your favorite emo throwbacks with a live band! All this and more laid out this week on our weekly Live Music List for Thursday, June 1, to Sunday, June 4.
This week’s cover photo: Four-piece groovy rock band outta’ NEPA, Keystone Groove plays the Broadway Grille, an authentic Victorian pub in Jim Thorpe, this Saturday, June 3.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Stayin’ Alive a Tribute to The Bee Gees @ Party on the Patio
THURS, JUNE 1, 7:30 P.M.
–
Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, JUNE 1, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakeres
THURS, JUNE 1, 10:15 P.M.
–
Dynamic Duo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Lesser Knowns @ Breakers
FRI, JUNE 2, 8:30 P.M.
–
Down by 5 @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, JUNE 2, 9:30 P.M.
–
Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace
SAT, JUNE 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
Mellifluous @ Breakers
SAT, JUNE 3, 8:30 P.M.
–
Social Call @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JUNE 3, 9:30 P.M.
Lazybrook Park
NEPA Bluegrass Festival
THURS TO SUN, JUNE 1 to JUNE 4
Last Leg Cidery
Bryan Banks
FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.
Backwoods Bar & Grill
Random Rock
FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Ken Norton
THURS, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Wanabees
SUN, JUNE 4, 1:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
South Side Five, The Broke Pines, and Joe Burke
SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Country Store
Ward Hayden & The Outliers
SUN, JUNE 4, 3:00 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
Diavolo Booking Presents: ASAVA, The Crates, Into Sunday, and more!
FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.
The Sherman Theater
Badflower
THURS, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Look Glass Revue (Classic Burlesque and Comedy Show)
FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Spafford
SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M.
The 1905 Tavern
Smoke & Mirror Duo
SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge
Bettylou and Billy
FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.
Wine Creek Event Center
Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band w/ guest Todd Rundgren
FRI, JUNE 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Puscifer
SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, JUNE 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Area 52
FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Muzik Box
SAT, June 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Lukas
SUN, JUNE 4, 1:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
The Pick Ups Duo
FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Rick Gilette
THURS, JUNE 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Reach For the Sky
FRI, JUNE 2, 9:45 P.M.
–
Elephants Dancing
SAT, JUNE 3, 9:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Discovering Lauren Gilbert
SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Brad and Luke
FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Keystone Groove
SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Not John
SUN, JUNE 4, 3:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Brit and Kenny @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, JUNE 2 7:00 P.M.
–
Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JUNE 3, 2:00 P.M.
–
The Rollin’ Sushi Band @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ziggy @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JUNE 4, 2:00 P.M.
–
The Secret Reason @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JUNE 4, 6:00 P.M.
Back Mountain Brewing
Bill Hoffman
FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Zac Lawless
FRI, JUNE 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Erin McCelland
SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.
Boulder View Tavern
Erin McClelland
THURS, JUNE 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Tony Alosi
FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo
SAT, JUNE 3, 6:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Emo Night Karaoke w/ live backing band
SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Jacob Jolliff Band
THURS, JUNE 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Blues Brotherhood – Tribute to the Blues Brothers
FRI, JUNE 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Awaken – The Music of YES
SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing
CC Duo
FRI, JUNE 2, 6:30 P.M.
–
Doug and Season
SAT, JUNE 3, 6:30 P.M.
