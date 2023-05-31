Keystone Groove, photo by Nicole Lemieux

The weekend near us…Party on the Patio kicks off this Thursday at Mohegan Pennsylvania, Tunkhannock hosts the annual NEPA Bluegrass Festival all weekender, and Finnegan’s IRC offers a chance to sing karaoke of your favorite emo throwbacks with a live band! All this and more laid out this week on our weekly Live Music List for Thursday, June 1, to Sunday, June 4.

This week’s cover photo: Four-piece groovy rock band outta’ NEPA, Keystone Groove plays the Broadway Grille, an authentic Victorian pub in Jim Thorpe, this Saturday, June 3.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Stayin’ Alive a Tribute to The Bee Gees @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JUNE 1, 7:30 P.M.

Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JUNE 1, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakeres

THURS, JUNE 1, 10:15 P.M.

Dynamic Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.

The Lesser Knowns @ Breakers

FRI, JUNE 2, 8:30 P.M. 

– 

Down by 5 @ Hive Taphouse 

FRI, JUNE 2, 9:30 P.M. 

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JUNE 3, 6:00 P.M.

Mellifluous @ Breakers 

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:30 P.M. 

 

Social Call @ Hive Taphouse 

SAT, JUNE 3, 9:30 P.M. 

Lazybrook Park

NEPA Bluegrass Festival

THURS TO SUN, JUNE 1 to JUNE 4

Last Leg Cidery

Bryan Banks

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.

Backwoods Bar & Grill

Random Rock

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant 

Ken Norton

THURS, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M. 

 

The Wanabees

SUN, JUNE 4, 1:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café 

South Side Five, The Broke Pines, and Joe Burke

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M. 

Arlo’s Country Store

Ward Hayden & The Outliers

SUN, JUNE 4, 3:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

Diavolo Booking Presents: ASAVA, The Crates, Into Sunday, and more!

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

Badflower

THURS, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

The Look Glass Revue (Classic Burlesque and Comedy Show)

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.

Spafford

SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M.

The 1905 Tavern

Smoke & Mirror Duo

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge

Bettylou and Billy

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.

Wine Creek Event Center

Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band w/ guest Todd Rundgren

FRI, JUNE 2, 8:00 P.M.

Puscifer

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake 

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JUNE 1, 6:00 P.M.

Area 52

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M.

Muzik Box

SAT, June 3, 7:00 P.M.


John Lukas

SUN, JUNE 4, 1:00 P.M. 

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre 

The Pick Ups Duo

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.

The VSpot 

Rick Gilette

THURS, JUNE 1, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Reach For the Sky

FRI, JUNE 2, 9:45 P.M. 

– 

Elephants Dancing

SAT, JUNE 3, 9:00 P.M. 

F.M. Kirby Center

Discovering Lauren Gilbert

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille 

Brad and Luke

FRI, JUNE 2, 7:00 P.M. 

Keystone Groove

SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M.

Not John

SUN, JUNE 4, 3:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom 

Brit and Kenny @ Rhythm & Brews 

FRI, JUNE 2 7:00 P.M. 

– 

Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JUNE 3, 2:00 P.M. 

The Rollin’ Sushi Band @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M.

Ziggy @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JUNE 4, 2:00 P.M.

The Secret Reason @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JUNE 4, 6:00 P.M.

Back Mountain Brewing

Bill Hoffman

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub 

Zac Lawless

FRI, JUNE 2, 8:00 P.M. 

– 

Erin McCelland

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M. 

Boulder View Tavern 

Erin McClelland

THURS, JUNE 1, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Tony Alosi

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:00 P.M. 

The Frost Duo

SAT, JUNE 3, 6:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club 

Emo Night Karaoke w/ live backing band

SAT, JUNE 3, 7:00 P.M. 

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Jacob Jolliff Band

THURS, JUNE 1, 8:00 P.M.

Blues Brotherhood – Tribute to the Blues Brothers

FRI, JUNE 2, 8:00 P.M.

Awaken – The Music of YES

SAT, JUNE 3, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

CC Duo

FRI, JUNE 2, 6:30 P.M.

Doug and Season

SAT, JUNE 3, 6:30 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR