Fred Maier, left, and his father Ed, descendants of the Stegmaier/Maier families — currently partners at Susquehanna Brewing Co., Pittston, along with Mark Noble — are seen next to a 12-pack of the highly anticipated Stegmaier IPA beer currently being brewed, canned, labeled and packaged. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Fred Maier, left, and his father Ed, descendants of the Stegmaier/Maier families — currently partners at Susquehanna Brewing Co., Pittston, along with Mark Noble — are seen next to a 12-pack of the highly anticipated Stegmaier IPA beer currently being brewed, canned, labeled and packaged.

The new Stegmaier IPA 12 oz. cans are seen on the conveyor belt ready for packaging.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

The new Stegmaier IPA 12 oz. cans are seen on the conveyor belt ready for packaging.

Stegmaier IPA is an American India Pale Ale, 'fermented cleanly to high attenuation, resulting in a bright and vibrant flavor profile,' a release stated.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Stegmaier IPA is an American India Pale Ale, ‘fermented cleanly to high attenuation, resulting in a bright and vibrant flavor profile,’ a release stated.

Susquehanna Brewing Co.'s Jeffrey Judge, of Palmerton, oversees the labeling machine for the newest Stegmaier IPA.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Susquehanna Brewing Co.’s Jeffrey Judge, of Palmerton, oversees the labeling machine for the newest Stegmaier IPA.

Dan Zikowski of Harveys Lake, a second-generation Stegmaier employee, packs Stegmaier IPA 12-pack carton shells at Susquehanna Brewing Co.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Dan Zikowski of Harveys Lake, a second-generation Stegmaier employee, packs Stegmaier IPA 12-pack carton shells at Susquehanna Brewing Co.

PITTSTON — Susquehanna Brewing Company this week announced the upcoming release of its first year-round beers under the iconic Stegmaier brand since the acquisition of the brand last year.

The first of these highly anticipated brews is Stegmaier IPA, an American India Pale Ale. Stegmaier IPA is expected to be available early this month, and members of the SBC team invited the media to see the production line on Wednesday.

Joining Stegmaier IPA in the weeks that follow will be Stegmaier 1857 Classic Lager.

Both will be available for purchase in cans and on draft, wherever you buy beer or at the Susquehanna Brewing Company’s tasting room.

