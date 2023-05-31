SCRANTON — Popular in all of the big cities for decades, Speed Dating is finally coming to NEPA. Cupid’s arrows will be firing on Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at Groove Brewing in Scranton.

Calling all singles! If you’re tired of constantly swiping left, here’s an opportunity to meet some new people offline for a change. Strike up conversation with fresh faces and grab a craft beer or two while you’re at it. Get to know each potential match in totally-doable short increments and see where the afternoon takes you. No pressure, just enjoy yourself!

The fun, lighthearted event will be emceed by love guru himself, “Cupid Christopher.” Also known as Christopher Vernon (writer behind our Movie Meow), the matchmaker states “I’ve been setting people up on blind dates for more years than I can count on my fingers and toes. I’ve always wanted to try my hand at running a Speed Dating event, so here we go!”

The popular Speed Dating craze first surfaced in the late-1990’s by a Los Angeles Rabbi named Yaacov Deyo. He wanted to have a safe platform for his single, Jewish friends to find hopeful, lasting love.

And “safer it is” states Cupid Christopher. “It’s a refreshing change from all of the online hoopla. Now, participants can meet in a public forum and not waste much of their precious time.”

So quit wasting your time and try something different! Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. for this free event, walk-ins are welcome. Each guest will have five minutes with each participant. Cupid Christopher thinks now, more than ever is the right time to “hopefully find a match. Or in the very least maybe make a new friend or two.”