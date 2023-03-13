Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional announce Banshee Season Tour

BETHLEHEM — Counting Crows set to arrive at the Wind Creek Event Center on Friday, July 21 for Banshee Season Tour for Summer 2023 with Dashboard Confessional. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 17.

The Counting Crows formed in 1991 have since given us everlasting pop rock classics such as “Mr. Jones,” “Accidentally in Love” and “Big Yellow Taxi.” This will be the band’s second trip to Bethlehem in recent years, having headlined The SteelStacks at MusikFest in 2022.Counting Crows continues making new music today. With over 30 years under their belt, it will be exciting to see what Adam Duritz and the band bring to the stage.

Dashboard Confessional was mover-and-shaker of the 2000s “emo movement.” This alternative rock band generated several hits, including “Stolen,” “Screaming Infidelities,” and “Vindicated” which was featured in 2004’s Spider-Man 2. Lead singer, Chris Carrabba suffered a motorcycle accident in 2020 but the band has made a true comeback in recent years, releasing their ninth studio album in Feb 2022 and playing October 2022’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

The tour, officially announced on Monday, will be another great concert arriving at Wind Creek Event Center in the Lehigh Valley this summer. Also recently announced was Pierce the Veil and The Used June 15, as well as Dirty Heads with Lupe Fiasco July 16.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com