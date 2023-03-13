Bert “The Machine” Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival comes to PNC Field

MOOSIC – Bert “The Machine” Kreischer announced he’s starting the party back up this summer with his second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival in June at sixteen of the most iconic ballparks and arenas in the country. A star-studded lineup will perform at PNC Field on Friday, June 16.

NEPA’s biggest comedy event of the year will feature a “Fully Loaded” line-up including Bert Kreischer, Tiffany Haddish, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and Tammy Pescatelli.

Promoted by Outback Presents, tickets for the “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival 2023” are now on sale.

“Fully Loaded is the best ticket you can buy in entertainment this summer – Indoors, outdoors, baseball stadiums, arenas and The Gorge,” said Kreischer. “The Fully Loaded lineups are top to bottom the best talent to have ever graced stand-up stages. An absolute no-brainer for any comedy fan.”

The concept for the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival was conceived during Bert’s 2020 Hot Summer Nights Tour while performing at drive-in venues during the pandemic. He fell in love with the unconventional aspect of outdoor comedy shows, which sparked the idea to create a top-tier showcase that had never been done before. Having fond memories of the original Lollapalooza, Bert founded his own comedy version that would encompass everything he loves: comedy, the outdoors, good times, and drinking with friends to give fans an experience they will be talking about for years to come.

This year the festival will partner with the charity Comedy Gives Back. They are an organization founded as a safety net for comics by providing them with financial crisis relief, mental health support and more to those that need help.

Kreischer’s career has evolved from earning Rolling Stone’s 1997 “Number One Partier in the Nation,” to one of the top-grossing stand-up comics in the business. In 2022, Pollstar listed Bert as #4 in the “Top 10 Highest Grossing Tours”, performing to sold-out arenas around the globe. He is currently on his 2023 Tops Off World Tour.

As one of the best storytellers of his generation, Kreischer seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove “that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age,” (Forbes).

On March 14, he will release his highly anticipated fifth stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle on Netflix. Shameless — and shirtless — as ever, Bert spills on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family’s escape room outing. His stand-up specials Secret Time, The Machine, and Hey Big Boy are currently streaming on Netflix.

As if that wasn’t enough, Kreischer tops off this summer as the star in the Legendary/ Sony picture film, The Machine, exclusively in theatres across the country May 26. Set 23 years after the study abroad experience he chronicled in his 2016 Showtime stand-up special, the movie follows Kreischer as the Russian mafia finally catches up with him after all these years and seeks retribution for the crimes that he committed in their country as a rowdy, drunken college student.

In additional to a successful stand-up career, Kreischer has made himself a household name in the podcast world with several top comedy podcasts including Bertcast and Two Bears One Cave that he co-hosts with Tom Segura. He also hosts the popular YouTube cooking show, Something’s Burning.

Source: Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre Railriders