The Used and Pierce the Veil stop in Bethlehem this June

BETHLEHEM — Pierce The Veil and The Used announced that they will be hitting the road this summer on The Creative Control Tour. The epic co-headliner stops at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem on June 15 with Don Broco, Deathbyromy (5/23 – 6/10), and girlfriends (6/12 – 7/1).

“We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce the Veil. We’ve been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so f***ing stoked and will see you there! Love, Bert,” said The Used.

“Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration. Our new album The Jaws Of Life is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with The Used, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning. It’s going to be unlike any other tour we’ve done and we can’t wait to see you there. Thank you for all of your support. Love, PTV,” said Pierce The Veil.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 12pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general onsale begins on Friday, March 10 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

Citi is the official card of The Creative Control Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

CREATIVE CONTROL 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue May 23 Austin, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park ^+

Wed May 24 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore Harrah’s New Orleans ^+

Fri May 26 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa ^+

Sat May 27 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheatre ^+

Sun May 28 St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^+

Tue May 30 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy ^+

Wed May 31 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^+

Fri Jun 02 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^+

Sat Jun 03 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion ^+

Tue Jun 06 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *^+

Wed Jun 07 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre ^+

Fri Jun 09 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann ^+

Sat Jun 10 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena ^+

Mon Jun 12 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^#

Tue Jun 13 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^#

Thu Jun 15 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center ^#

Fri Jun 16 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center ^#

Sat Jun 17 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center ^#

Mon Jun 19 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^#

Wed Jun 21 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^#

Thu Jun 22 Madison, WI The Sylvee ^#

Sat Jun 24 Dallas, TX Fair Park *^#

Wed Jun 28 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex (Outdoors) ^#

Thu Jun 29 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort ^#

Sat Jul 01 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre ^#

Sun Jul 02 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ With Don Broco

+ With Deathbyromy

# With girlfriends

Article By: Live Nation