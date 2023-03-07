MDG Crew Celebrates the Life of Bob Foley at the Vspot

SCRANTON — The MDG Crew plays the Vspot Friday, March 10 at 9:00 p.m., to celebrate the life of bandmate and friend, Bob Foley. This local music showcase honors Foley, one of NEPA’s best DJs.

Local musician, father, husband, DJ, and friend of many, Bob Foley sadly lost his battle with terminal brain cancer at the end of February. With the benefit concert already scheduled, Foley’s band, MDG Crew, recognized that what he would have wanted…is a party with all his favorite people.

“Bob was light and love and everything good in this world,” said Foley’s bandmates. “The MDG Crew will continue to carry on Bob’s legacy and he will never be forgotten. We are going to sing, dance, and celebrate Bob’s life — just how he would have wanted it.”

The show will go on to celebrate Bob’s music, life, and soul at the Vspot in Scranton. All proceeds of the event go to Foley’s family, including his wife, Lauren, and two young children.

Foley was one-third of the local band, The MDG Crew, who won Best Trio of the Year in 2020 from the Steamtown Music Awards, before Foley’s second battle with brain cancer.

The MDG Crew considers themselves a powerhouse cover band, including a few original tracks which provide layers to their style of music and creates their unique, fun sound. They cover everything from 90’s rock and pop to today’s hits and hip-hop. You’ll hear a little bit of everything at an MDG show.

The MDG Crew formed in 2018 with founding members and longtime friends from North Scranton; Dave Cali on Drums, Adam Farley on Vocals/Keyboard, and Bob Foley as DJ. The band was actually named by Foley after a Little League Field in North Scranton called Marvin Dutch Gap where they all three once played and grew up.

Friday will be a tribute to Foley and all the happiness he’s brought to the lives he touched. Jim Reynolds will play guitar Friday with MDG Crew’s Cali and Farley. The band decided it just wouldn’t feel right to have any other DJ playing with them.

This party band plays everything from Backstreet Boys to Blink-182. Vocalist, Adam Farley is even known to bust out some N’SYNC dance moves from time to time. The band called it the “Foley Shuffle” whenever Bob Foley and Dave Cali got in on the 90s dancing too.

Cali and Farley said that Foley’s positivity was enlightening to family, friends, and everyone he encountered. “Bob was the epitome of positive vibes. If he had the chance to make someone’s day — he was going to do whatever it took to get you to smile and laugh.”

Foley, a.k.a. “DJ Boogie Bob,” will be remembered fondly for his infectious energy and go-getter attitude. Friends and family recall him saying things like “Buy the ticket, take the ride!” He was always having fun and spreading joy both on and off the stage.

In a text message to Adam, Foley said “It’s all about ball busting. Too much greed, money, and competition. Be kind and make someone else’s day better. That’s why we are here…”

A Tribute to Foley kicks off at 9:00 p.m. Friday with MDG Crew. Band merch will also be sold. All proceeds will benefit Foley’s family. You can also donate at their GoFundMe.

