Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Actress

The best actress lineup this year is packed with controversy and discourse. Black actresses were shut out of the category despite there being two strong contenders in Viola Davis in “The Woman King” and Danielle Deadwyler in “Till.” The actual nominees include a frontrunner with an anti-awards agenda, the lead in the year’s most controversial film, a supporting actress who was pushed in the wrong category, and a dark horse candidate with an unconventional campaign. And there’s also Michelle Yeoh, who everyone loves.

Let’s take this one step at a time. I think Cate Blanchett gives the best performance of her career in “Tár.” The titular lead is so intensely pretentious that it borders on full-out parody, but there is a modern realness to it that Blanchett taps into perfectly. At the Critics Choice Awards, Blanchett questioned the “patriarchal” award show formula (even though she consistently shows up to collect the hardware). I can definitely see some Academy members taking exception to comments like these, causing them to vote for someone who would be more outwardly appreciative.

Ana de Armas has cracked into the Oscar race for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” After becoming more and more visible over the past half-decade or so, de Armas has fully been accepted into Hollywood’s elite class of actresses. The film she is nominated for, however, is nothing short of a hit piece on an actress who never got her due in that same class. Marilyn Monroe’s legacy takes unnecessary body shots in “Blonde” in graphic detail. The performance of de Armas is strong, but the film itself is not.

Michelle Williams is nominated for the fifth time, on this occasion for playing Steven Spielberg’s mother in “The Fabelmans.” You know going into a Michelle Williams film that she is going to be fantastic, and she certainly stands out in “The Fabelmans.” Had Williams been nominated in best supporting actress, she would be cruising towards a win. This is undoubtedly a fraudulent category placement, but in the wrong direction. Williams would have swept to a win in best supporting actress, but is in a much more competitive race in best lead actress. It’s a shame, really. I would have been excited to see her accept the gold statue.

The sole nominee for “To Leslie” is Andrea Riseborough, a veteran actress who used the most grassroots campaign ever to jump into this race. Hype surrounding Riseborough’s powerful performance in “To Leslie” spread like wildfire throughout the Academy, with other actors like Blanchett leading the charge. When Riseborough’s name was read during the nominations, there was an audible gasp in the room. That being said, the merit is certainly there, and the fact that almost no one saw this movie is not a deterrent. In my opinion, any exposure little indies like “To Leslie” can get are a plus.

Absolutely no one with a soul is sad about Michelle Yeoh’s inclusion in this category. The versatile actress has been a beloved figure in the industry for decades, and her acclaim has reached a fever pitch in the age of “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” In the film, Yeoh used all of the skills she has picked up in her career, from comedy to martial arts. It’s a complete performance filled with stunning social commentary that could propel her to a historic win. Place your bets on this: If Yeoh wins, there will be a standing ovation.

Though some of the films and campaigning tactics associated with this category have taken up a lot of air, remember that these are all worthy performances. The “televised horse race,” as Blanchett called it, is less important than the recognition from your peers. Here we have five performances and films that will now find some level of immortality because of these nominations.

To read more of Sam Zavada’s Oscar coverage, click here.