Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Actor

We have an interesting best actor lineup this year, both in regards to its competitiveness and its diversity of performance and narrative. Finding the fifth nominee for this year’s roster was a difficult process for pundits all year, with names like Hugh Jackman, Adam Sandler and even Tom Cruise being in the mix. The Academy instead settled on the steadiest performances across the precursors, though this relatively predictable result was surprising in its own right.

That coveted fifth slot presumably went to the lovable Paul Mescal for his role in “Aftersun.” Mescal gives a quiet performance in a quiet movie, which is certainly not the typical taste of the Academy. The film did not hit in any other Oscar category, only deepening the strangeness of this nomination, deserved as it may be. Then again, Mescal did get nominated at the BAFTA and Critics Choice ceremonies, and “Aftersun” was strong with the important indie awards. People were sure that his subtlety would lead to an eventual snub, but Mescal’s work was ultimately recognized.

Bill Nighy is finally getting his moment at the Oscars, where he scored a nomination for his role in “Living.” Nighy went from a longshot for a nomination earlier in the year to a virtual lock after racking up nominations throughout the industry. As with Mescal, Nighy’s nomination comes despite his film being a minor player in the Oscar hunt, being nominated only for best actor and adapted screenplay. Still, the Academy saw an opportunity to nominate a veteran actor at the top of his game and they took it.

Colin Farrell was long regarded as one of the best working actors never to be nominated for an Oscar. That has changed since he was announced as a nominee for his lead role in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” This is the perfect role for Farrell, teaming up with his good friends Martin McDonagh and Brendan Gleeson in a story about friendship. Unlike his stellar but over-the-top performance in “The Batman” from last spring, Farrell goes with a more restrained approach in “Banshees.” One of the most versatile actors in the world is appropriately getting his due after having an excellent year.

One of the most obnoxious stories of this awards season is the transformation of Austin Butler in “Elvis,” where he plays the iconic titular role. Butler is really good at the little things in this performance and fully embraced the limits of method acting techniques. Much has been written about Butler’s approach to the film, and while I respect his ambition, the whole thing is starting to get annoying. He’s still talking like Elvis, even though filming took place years ago. Butler seems like a cool dude and he would be a fine winner, but his shtick is getting to be a bit extra.

How can you not be thrilled for Brendan Fraser? His comeback story is one for the ages, and his nomination for “The Whale” is the culmination of his professional renaissance. “The Whale” was left out of best picture, a surprise for some, but Fraser’s own nomination was never actually in doubt. He goes for the full spectrum of emotions here, from genuine delight to suicidal. In a film filled with massive performances, Fraser clearly emerges as the focal point of praise. He’s never been better and, combined with his emotional narrative, Fraser could be on his way to collecting gold.

Each of the nominees in this category is a first-time nominee, a rarity in the Academy’s long history of acting awards. For Mescal and Butler, this feels like the first of many. For Farrell and Fraser, it’s overdue recognition. For Nighy, it’s the crowning achievement of a long career. The narratives are swirling.

