“From the girl in the gas station to singer of Jefferson Starship”

The groundbreaking rock band is celebrating 50 years of Jefferson Starship by going on tour and playing all the hits.

Frontwoman Cathy Richardson talks about her song with Grace Slick, “It’s About Time,” and what it’s like to become the lead singer of your favorite rock band.

JIM THORPE — Celebrating 50 years of music, Jefferson Starship comes to Penn’s Peak Saturday, June 15, to bring fans a night full of classic hits from every era of the legendary group.

From Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship, and beyond — audiences will have the chance to hear iconic songs like “White Rabbit,” “Somebody To Love,” “Jane,” “We Built This City,” and other chart-topping favorites that solidified Jefferson Starship as one of the most successful arena-playing bands out of the classic rock era.

Jefferson Starship boasts Platinum and Gold records along with many Top 40 hits throughout their 50-year career. First debuted in 1970 with Paul Kantner’s “Blows Against the Empire” album, the band’s rich history and musical journey is marked by various lineup changes, each contributing to its enduring legacy.

From the beginning, although Starship always has had its core members, the lineup was meant to change as they progressed. Lead singer Cathy Richardson said it was Paul Kantner’s vision for the band to have interchangeable parts to make sure that passion for the music continued on.

The band’s current touring lineup features founding member David Freiberg, along with legendary Jefferson Starship & Starship drummer Donny Baldwin, keyboardist Chris Smith, Grammy-nominated vocalist Cathy Richardson, and lead guitarist Jude Gold, who keep delivering the timeless music and unforgettable live performances the group’s always been known for.

“We’re doing our best to carry the touch, carry the fire as Paul said and keep the music alive in people’s minds. Play the songs that people remember and take em’ on a trip,” said Cathy Richardson, current frontwoman of Jefferson Starship.

Jefferson Starship is widely known for introducing hits like “Miracles” from their famed 1975 album Red Octopus, “Jane” from the acclaimed record Freedom at Point Zero in 1979, the 1980’s gem “Find Your Way Back” off Modern Times, as well as countless others. Seriously, this rock band has more hits than you may even realize!

Although the long-standing band is onto a new era, they continue to light the fire that is Jefferson Starship. Cathy Richardson said Paul Kantner is really the one who kept Jefferson Starship going, especially after Jefferson Airplane dissolved. Although Kantner passed away in 2016, the band continues to honor his legacy and vision.

In 2024, the epic band is out on tour celebrating 50 years of their inspired psychedelic soft rock and an impressive decade-defying discography. “We’re doing what we usually do, going out and playing all the hits and all the songs people want to hear that take them on that time machine trip,” said Richardson.

Before she became the frontwoman of the mega-hit rock band 16 years ago, Cathy was a huge fan who had been listening all through the years.

“I remember the first time I heard ‘White Rabbit’, I was working in my dad’s gas station in the shop,” said Richardson. “— And he always had the oldies station on back there. White Rabbit came on and I stopped and said — WHAT IS THAT?!?”

As a young girl, Richardson immediately bought “The Worst of Jefferson Airplane” and fell in love with all their songs — “Jane,” “Find Your Way Back,” even the later years Mickey Thomas became a huge influence in her music!

“A wild journey — from the girl in the gas station to singer of Jefferson Starship,” said Richardson.

“Always a nod and a great appreciation for the people who create the music, obviously. It’s hard. People have ideas about old bands with new members, but for me, it’s an incredible opportunity to sing the music I grew up with that I love and stand up there and represent.”

Every member of the band takes continuing the prolific legacy of Jefferson Starship very seriously. Over her 16 years with the band, they’ve all toured together a lot and have kept on touring, with no signs of slowing down! All this time out on the road together, they’ve all become such good friends. “We love playing together and we are such a family,” said Cathy Richardson.

Although it’s complicated for Cathy Richardson to stand in the place of an groundbreaking rock icon like former vocalist Grace Slick, she said she’s felt so embraced by the band and even their former members.

Grace Slick herself has become a friend and given Cathy Richardson her blessing. They even wrote a song together for the latest record, Mother of the Sun. After working with her previously, Richardson asked Grace Slick if she wanted to collaborate.

Richardson has become close friends of Slick’s and Kantner’s families as well, so when they were together watching the women’s marches on TV — Slick said they should write a song about this. “It’s about time for women to rule the world,” Richardson recalls her saying.

The song, “It’s About Time,” would become an anthem for the women’s movement and the first single on the 2020 record. Grace sent Richardson lyrics and told her to simply take what she wants and leave the rest. Guitarist Jude Gold put in his magic touch and together, they created something new and powerful to not only set the tone for the album but also prove that Jefferson Starship will continue to move people with their music.

“I feel like it’s in the tradition of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship — using your microphone to fight back about things that matter,” said Richardson. “Assuming the reigns of this band is keeping us going in that direction. We’re going to actually try to say something and use this megaphone we have to do so.”

“Mother of the Sun” also includes “Don’t Be Sad Anymore” which was written by former vocalist Marty Balin, who passed away in 2018, as well a variety of fun, new, endearing tracks from the group. 50 years later, Jefferson Starship is still making waves with their music.

“It feels incredible, it still feels mind-blowing for me at this point even though I’ve been in the band 16 years. What a fairy tale story to become the lead singer of your favorite band,” said Richardson. “It’s everything I wanted wrapped up in a package I never thought it’d come in.”

Jefferson Starship has a slew of upcoming concerts for their 50th Anniversary.

They’ll be in Milford on Friday, June 14 and then hit Jim Thorpe on Saturday, June 15, at 8:00 p.m. Jefferson Starship hasn’t been back to Penn’s Peak since the early days of Richardson joining the band, so they’re ready to put on another memorable show for the Lehigh Valley.

After that, they’ll spend summer touring the United States — many dates along with Marshall Tucker Band who’s also celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year. They’ll also join back up with Bret Michaels for Parti-Gras before heading overseas with Deep Purple. Richardson said they’re expecting plenty of great audiences, festival appearances, and sold-out shows along the way.

“Casinos, state fairs, festivals, clubs, arenas — you name it we’re out there,” said Cathy Richardson.