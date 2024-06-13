In this episode, Bill sits down with Josh Ax, owner of @NEPACashOffer to discuss how to achieve financial freedom through real estate investing.

Learn about managing a business and a team from afar, the importance of efficient systems, and personal productivity hacks that can keep you ahead of the game.

They also get into the emotional and practical challenges of hiring the first employee, balancing fatherhood, and building generational wealth.

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran Jr. check out the Youtube channel, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.