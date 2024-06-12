STROUDSBURG — Award-winning singer/songwriter, MOD SUN and lovelytheband announce the co-headlining Here’s Your Flowers’ Tour that will stop at the Sherman Theater on Friday, October 25.

The two hit acts team up for their U.S tour kicking off September 28 in San Francisco and concluding November 11, 2024.

Artist and promoter presale begins Wednesday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time and Spotify and local presale begins Thursday, June 13, 10:00 a.m. local time.

Public on-sale starts Friday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com.

On Friday, June 7, MOD SUN released debut single, “Sunshine” off his forthcoming album expected out later in 2024. The track is an interpolation of the beloved 1940 song, “You Are My Sunshine”, and is co-written by best friend and frequent collaborator, Machine Gun Kelly and co-written and produced by No Love For The Middle Child.

The brand new music video is a one-take concept directed by MOD and features cameos from Huddy, Siiickbrain, Sava Schultz and Natalia Barulich.

With a career spanning over a decade, prolific singer and songwriter MOD SUN has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, blackbear, Avril Lavigne, Gashi, Nipsey Hussle, Steve Aoki, Rich The Kid and Schoolboy Q.

MOD SUN, which stands for “movement on dreams, stand under none,” started out as a drummer for two popular punk rock bands, Scary Kids Scaring Kids and Four Letter Lie. After several years of national and overseas touring, he decided to step out from behind the drums to pursue a solo career.

With the release of 5 albums, 3 EPs, 6 mixtapes, and more than 100 songs, MOD has amassed global recognition and widespread industry respect. In 2021, he released his 4th studio album Internet Killed The Rockstar to critical acclaim. To date, the album has more than half a billion streams.

lovelytheband just dropped “feel like summer” through the band’s own label, Happy Accident, on June 4. Their successful full-length album, “if we’re being honest”, dropped last year and they’ve been dropping hot singles left and right ever since.

lovelytheband achieved massive success with their debut single “broken” in 2018, spending nine weeks at number one on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart. The triple-platinum-selling track remained on the chart for seventy-six weeks, the longest-running entry at the time.

lovelytheband was named one of Billboard’s “Greatest Alternative Acts of All Time” and their debut single “broken” was named the second “Greatest Alternative Song of All Time”. They won the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Best New Alt/Rock Artist”.

MOD SUN and lovelytheband head to Stroudsburg’s historic arts & entertainment venue, Sherman Theater, on Friday, October 25. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.