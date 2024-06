Hit the outdoor patios, the concert venues, and even the streets for some grand A live entertainment this weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania. There’s great music from talented artists happening this weekend across the whole area, from Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Locally-based Bon Jovi/Poison tribute band, Bon Poison returns to the Party on the Patio outdoor summer concert series at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 13, with the band starting at 7:30 p.m. With their electrifying stage presence and commitment to the music, Bon Poison is bound to rock your world.

by: Gabrielle Lang

LIGHT UP THE VALLEY

Brendan Brisk Band @ Sunsets on SOMA

THURS, JUNE 13, 5:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Public Square

THURS, JUNE 13, 8:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Happy Together Tour 2024 @ Summer Deck Party

THURS, JUNE 13, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bruce in the USA @ Lehigh Valley Hospital’s Concert for Carbon

FRI, JUNE 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jefferson Starship

SAT, JUNE 15, 8:00 P.M.

HOG’S HOLLOW SALOON

Those Acoustic Guys @ Hogs & Dogs

SAT, JUNE 15, 12:00 P.M.

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

TBA @ Adult Swim Night

FRI, JUNE 14, 6:00 P.M.

JACKSON MANSION

The Shoreliners @ Berwick Summer Concert Series

THURS, JUNE 13, 7:00 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

Rebel Sounds Rising presents Young Lion @ Reggae Fridays

FRI, JUNE 14, 9:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Brian Dougherty Acoustic Duo

THURS, JUNE 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow Dup

FRI, JUNE 14, 8:30 P.M.

–

Sage Clearing

SAT, JUNE 15, 9:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel

SUN, JUNE 16, 2:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Bon Poison – A Tribute to Bon Jovi and Poison @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JUNE 13, 7:30 P.M.

–

Reel in the Years @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JUNE 13, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, JUNE 13, 10:00 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JUNE 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Breakers

FRI, JUNE 14, 8:30 P.M.

–

Leighann Duo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JUNE 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Down by 5 @ Breakers

SAT, JUNE 15, 8:30 P.M.

–

Flaxy Morgan @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JUNE 15, 9:30 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Q-Ball

SAT, JUNE 15, 1:00 P.M.

–

Smooth Restina Glow

SUN, JUNE 16, 1:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Burl Millings/Jim Simpson

FRI, JUNE 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Brian & Rosie

SUN, JUNE 16, 2:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Clarence Spady, Scott Brown, Jimmy Gee, Rahboo and John V @ Raise the Bar

THURS, JUNE 13, 8:00 P.M.

–

Totally Taboo

FRI, JUNE 14, 9:00 P.M.

–

Pammie and The Groove Factory

SAT, JUNE 15, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

The DiscoTeks

SAT, JUNE 15, 9:30 P.M.

BEER BOYS

DJ Beatz

THURS, JUNE 13, 10:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nived

FRI, JUNE 14, 10:00 P.M.

–

DJ Kenton

SAT, JUNE 15, 10:00 P.M.

–

Lisa Provau

SUN, JUNE 16, 4:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR & GRILL

The Mark Montella Project

SAT, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

SUN, JUNE 16, 4:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Eric Rudy

FRI, JUNE 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dave Harris

SAT, JUNE 15, 8:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Naomi & Alex

THURS, JUNE 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Twin Hill

FRI, JUNE 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Becky & The Underground

SAT, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

(Not) John

SUN, JUNE 16, 3:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

South Side Five @ thejoint53

FRI, JUNE 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

The BC Combo @ thejoint53

SAT, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Eddie Appnel Duo

FRI, JUNE 14, 6:30 P.M

–

Doug and Sean

SAT, JUNE 15, 6:30 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Lost at the Rodeo

FRI, JUNE 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mountain Grove Outlaws

SAT, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, JUNE 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

Poppa Cheri

FRI, JUNE 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Lesser Knowns

SAT, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Lukas

SUN, JUNE 16, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Tori V Duo

FRI, JUNE 14, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Second Dimension Duo

FRI, JUNE 14, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Anthony Jace

THURS, JUNE 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Stranger Behavior

FRI, JUNE 14, 8:30 P.M.

–

Project 90s

SAT, JUNE 15, 8:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Cris Jacobs

FRI, JUNE 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Start Making Sense – The Talking Heads Tribute

SAT, JUNE 15, 8:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Wand’ring Aloud

SAT, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dennis Redding

SUN, JUNE 16, 4:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Jeffrey Lewis

SAT, JUNE 15, 6:00 P.M.

FIREHOUSE GRILL & PUB

Dino Tulli Davis

FRI, JUNE 14, 7:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Brendan Smith

FRI, JUNE 14, 6:30 P.M.

–

Marv Williams

SAT, JUNE 15, 6:30 P.M.

–

Young Lion

SUN, JUNE 16, 3:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Critchley

FRI, JUNE 14, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Launch – Queen/Styx/Boston Tribute

SAT, JUNE 15, 8:30 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

John Anthony, J Mont & Frizz Present: Scary Season

SAT, JUNE 15, 8:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP

Alibi

SAT, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Triple Fret

FRI, JUNE 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Slip Stream

SAT, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Better Than Bad

THURS, JUNE 13, 9:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo

FRI, JUNE 14, 9:00 P.M.

–

Militia

SAT, JUNE 15, 9:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Destination West

FRI, JUNE 14, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SAT, JUNE 15, 7:30 P.M.

ALTER HOUSE

Guy Miller

THURS, JUNE 13, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Hot Summer Wild West Party

THURS, JUNE 13, 9:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.