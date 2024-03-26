Layul releases “Same Fit” and bonus track “Bad Time” on April 1, rounding out her very first EP album.

Emerging emo-rap artist Layul ignites the scene with her debut EP, “Scene One,” dropping on all streaming platforms on April 1.

Following the success of her singles “New Jersey,” “One Kiss,” and “Off The Gas,” which have collectively garnered over 100,000 streams on Spotify, Layul unveils a raw and introspective collection that promises to resonate with anyone who’s ever battled inner demons or yearned for a connection.

The Weekender spoke to the Lancaster-based emo rapper before her appearance at The Woodlands’ 2023 Thanksgiving Eve 90s vs. 2000s Party where she drummed up excitement for her upcoming “Scene One” release. She also frequently performs at Screaming Infidelities Emo Nights across the Northeast.

Layul’s music draws inspiration from a diverse range of influences, including hip-hop, indie, pop-punk, and of course emo. This unique blend translates into a sound that is undeniably her own. “Scene One” is a potent exploration of love, loss, self-discovery, and the struggles of navigating young adulthood.

A SONG-BY-SONG LOOK AT “SCENE ONE”:

“New Jersey” — This angsty anthem tackles a tumultuous relationship, fueled by frustration and a yearning for open communication (and a bit of annoyance with the state of New Jersey).

“One Kiss” — A catchy yet conflicted track explores the allure and complexities of a passionate yet volatile connection.

“Off The Gas” — Layul delves into the intoxicating haze of desire and the struggle to maintain genuine connection amidst fleeting moments of pleasure.

“Same Fit” (previously unreleased) — A dark and introspective, yet extremely catchy song that confronts self-destruction, emotional detachment, and the desire to escape a toxic situation.

“Bad Time” (previously unreleased) — A raw and emotional journey through internal struggles, seeking solace in fleeting moments of beauty and the hope of love as an antidote to darkness.

“This EP is a culmination of my experiences and emotions over the past few years,” says Layul. “It’s about the highs and lows, the confusion and the clarity. I want listeners to connect with these songs on a personal level and know that they’re not alone in their struggles.”

In further support of the EP, a captivating music video for “One Kiss” has been filmed in collaboration with Matt Kester Productions. This visually stunning piece is set to premiere within the next two weeks, offering fans another chance to reconnect with this single.

Layul is a rising star who is not just captivating audiences with her recorded music. She has been steadily building a loyal fanbase through her electrifying live performances. Over the past year, she has graced stages across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, New York and New Jersey — captivating audiences with her talent, performing to sold-out crowds and earning slots on multiple festivals.

She opened for national touring artists such as Ekoh, GVLLOWS, If Not for Me and Emo Night. Next, she will serve as direct support again for Ekoh in Lancaster on April 27 and then for Lil Xan on May 24 in Reading.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

March 30 — Stage West in Stage College

April 5 — Iron Bar in Morristown, NJ

April 12 — Bushwick Public House in Brooklyn, NY

April 19 — HMAC in Harrisburg

April 26 — The V Spot in Scranton

April 27 — Lancaster Convention Center w/ EKOH in Lancaster

May 24 — Reverb w/ Lil Xan in Reading, PA

June 1 — Jammin Java in Washington, DC

“Scene One” is a powerful debut from a unique Pennsylvania artist poised to make an impact. Mark your calendars for Monday, April 1, and get ready to experience the raw vulnerability and electrifying energy of Layul.