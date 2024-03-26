WILKES-BARRE – The Hive Taphouse, located at Mohegan Pennsylvania, is set to provide guests with a brand-new Sunday brunch option featuring mouthwatering bites, a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and specialty crafted mocktails and cocktails.

Guests can select a breakfast entrée and pair it with an array of seasonal pastries, pasta, salad, soup, fruit and chef’s features from the brunch bar for $19.99 per person.

Brunch and Brew at The Hive Taphouse is available every Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Brunch and Brew offers a wide range of breakfast entrées for guests to choose from. Those in the mood for french toast can enjoy three slices of Texas Toast in house-made egg batter served with butter, maple syrup and a choice of bacon or sausage.

For some Mexican flair, indulge in Morning Tacos with three soft tacos filled with scrambled eggs, sausage, hashbrowns and cheddar jack cheese with salsa and sour cream on the side; or a breakfast quesadilla featuring scrambled eggs, roasted onions and peppers, cheddar jack cheese and pico de gallo on a grilled tortilla with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Chicken & Biscuit fans are in luck, as Brunch and Brew at The Hive Taphouse is serving up a version that includes breaded fried chicken with a sunny side up egg on a buttermilk biscuit, topped with creamy pepper gravy.

Additional breakfast entrée options include classic two eggs any style, ham & cheese omelette, Western omelette, veggie omelette, avocado toast and a breakfast flatbread.

Guests looking to complement their entrée with a beverage can choose from a selection of specialty crafted mocktails and cocktails. Mocktails include a Cucumber Lime Mint Refresher, an Orange & Vanilla Refresher and a Raspberry Peach Refresher.

On the spiked side of things, options include a Hive Bloody Mary, build your own loaded bloody mary, classic mimosa, mimosa flights, Raspberry Peach Bellini, an Espresso Martini, an Irish Coffee or spiked coffee. Additionally, Brunch and Brew at The Hive Taphouse offers two breakfast beer options: Allen’s Coffee Breakfast Stout and Dunkin’ Spiked Original Iced Coffee.

In addition to a full brunch menu, The Hive Taphouse offers a wide variety of appetizers, flatbreads, salads, wings, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, entrees and over 20 beers on tap.