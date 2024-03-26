Gothic/neowave solo artist from Wilkes-Barre, ZEU opens up for The Broke Pines on The V Spot stage.

Indie rocker Abbie Roper and her band from NYC join The Broke Pines on Friday, March 29, at The V Spot.

SCRANTON — On Friday March 29, The Broke Pines bring an eclectic evening of rock music to The V Spot Bar in Scranton.

Rounding out the evening’s lineup is up and coming indie rock artist Abbie Roper and her band from NYC (fresh off their tour with Nicotine Dolls), as well as Gothic/neo-wave solo artist ZEU from Wilkes Barre.

Celebrate Easter Weekend at The V Spot with these rising Northeastern artists. There’s a $5 cover at the door, and the show begins at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

The Broke Pines are an eclectic new rock band out of Scranton. The quartet features members of long running indie bands Those Clever Foxes, Jung Bergo, and Blinded Passenger.

Delivering guitar driven pop rock comparable to bands like Big Star, The Replacements, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Broke Pines are a reliable source of good vibes for the crowd. Their live sets feature high energy performances that showcase their individual talents, along with the occasional cover song providing a nostalgic trip you didn’t know you needed.

Enjoy this multi-dimensional rock show Friday night in Scranton to kick off the holiday weekend. After this gig, The Broke Pines are next set to play The Bog on April 10.