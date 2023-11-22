Layul: “Everything I do is me”

On Wednesday, November 22, Phat Beatz presents their 90s vs 2000s Party on Thanksgiving Eve at The Woodlands starting at 9:00 p.m.

Emo rapper out of Lancaster, Layul will release each single one at a time off her upcoming five-song EP, SceneOne, starting November 25 with “New Jersey”.

WILKES-BARRE — Emo rapper from Lancaster, Layul returns to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for an EP release show at The Woodlands during the Thanksgiving Eve 90s vs. 2000s Party inside Club Evolution

On Wednesday, November 22, Phat Beatz presents a throwback party at The Woodlands featuring all your favorites from 90s to 2000s hip-hop, pop, and rock. Layul will open the 90s vs. 2000s Party to set the tone for the celebration.

The audience can look forward to a preview of Layul’s upcoming five-track “SceneOne” EP.

Starting Saturday, November 25, she will drop singles off the release one at a time until it’s out in full. The emo hip-hop artist is set to honor her first big EP through the end of 2023 at performances in Scranton, Lancaster, and New Jersey (which coincidentally is the name of the track coming out Saturday).

“Each song gives you a different vibe, but it all connects in a way,” said Layul.

Layul writes all her own music and she’s very intentional about everything she relays in her lyrics. She says this is the first release that is everything she wants it to be. SceneOne will feature five fresh songs, each with their own distinct sound and Layul flavor.

“Everything I do is me,” said Layul.

She combines all the best things about pop-punk and hip-hop into relatable songs you can jump up and down to — a perfect match for the decades in focus at this TGE party.

NEPA has always been America’s most unlikely little haven for the emo music scene and the area continues that legacy even to this day with Emo Nights. We’re the birthplace of Motionless in White and Breaking Benjamin, we had one of the best stops on Warped Tour, and we love to relive our scene kid glory days.

“It’s the genre I choose to listen to regularly. It’s deeply rooted in me!” said Layul.

Layul draws inspiration from emo music to create new original songs for the modern era. She’s influenced by artists such as JUICEWRLD and Cute is What We Aim For, but in the end, her sound is all her own.

Layul said music’s always been a part of her, but it was taking a big leap into the scene in 2020 that made all the difference. Since she decided to express herself through music, she’s been pursuing her dreams with perseverance.

“Since April of this year, it’s never stopped! I’ve been doing shows consistently for months now. It’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work. A lot of hard work,” said Layul.

Layul’s now seeing the payoff from her dedication, leading her to the pivotal moment she finds herself today with the release of SceneOne. With each performance, she’s been gathering new fans in new places, even outside of her hometown of Lancaster.

“I say every time that I just hope it connects to somebody. Those are the people will want to stick around and listen,” said Layul. “Connecting with people is what I want to do.”

Founder of Screaming Infidelities: EMO Night and Electric City Music Conference, Joe Caviston is a part of Phat Beatz, the group hosting the 90s vs 2000s Thanksgiving Eve Party. Caviston discovered Layul in Lancaster when he visited for one of the various music conferences he speaks at throughout the country. He saw her perform a song there and was immediately blown away!

After that, Caviston took it upon himself to have Layul open up for an Emo Night. Her live performance matched right up with the theme of the eveningd. After that, she and Caviston started working to together on shows and he invited her in for Thanksgiving Eve at The Woodlands.

“It made sense since Layul’s been killing it NEPA,” said Joe Caviston. “We always want to put on a local band to open up the night and to get them exposure from our fans. She’s done one before and rocked the crowd!”

Phat Beatz brings awesome, interactive parties to the public and for this one, they’ll tap into that Emo Night energy as well to bring you back to your 90s/2000s hey-day. This ultimate party team also includes DJ Hersh and drummer, Bryan Banks. With all the great Emo Nights they’ve held at The Woodlands, the venue reached out to Phat Beatz to throw them a Thanksgiving Eve throwback extravaganza.

Layul was born and raised in Lancaster but with her killer liver appearances, she’s making waves in NEPA too. “I’m blessed to have been playing in the Lancaster area and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. It makes it easy to play in that crowd,” said Layul.

Layul will be back again in Scranton on December 1 at TheVspot Bar for Emo Night and their big fundraiser for Toys for Tots. Last year, they raised over 1000 toys as donations from the crowd. She’ll also play a release show at Emo Night at Lancaster’s TellUs 360 on Saturday November 25, on the day her first single officially drops from the EP, “New Jersey.”

Get your tickets for the 90s vs. 2000s Party on Thanksgiving Eve at The Woodlands in advance online here (for a bit cheaper) or at the door. The party begins at 9:00 p.m. with Layul to open up your long holiday weekend.

Celebrate Brown Wednesday 2023 with Layul and Phat Beatz at Club Evolution. Then, keep your ears open for Layul as she releases brand new emo hip-hop music for all of those of us that can’t get enough.