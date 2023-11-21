This long weekend, we’re putting out the Live Music List a day early. NEPA is throwing down for Brown Wednesday at all your favorite restaurants, bars, and venues. Get prepped on all the deets for Thanksgiving Eve 2023 and the holiday week ahead.
Find live entertainment from Wednesday, November 22, through Sunday, November 26 at Harry’s Bar, River Street Jazz Café, The Woodlands, McGrath’s Pub & Eatery, Broadway Grille, Mohegan Pennsylvania, Moon Tavern, The Tap at Humboldt, and many more below.
All live music listings organized in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with Nowhere Slow at TheVspot in Scranton when they bring down the house at 9:00 p.m. Then, they tear up Mutant Brewing on the night of Black Friday. This four-man NEPA band always puts on a killer show, playing all the songs you love across pop, rock, country, and other genres.
by: Gabrielle Lang
River Grille
DJ Ooh Wee @ Thanksgiving Eve
WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
DJ Robo @ Drinksgiving
WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.
Bistro on Hudson
Chris Shrive
WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
The Tribe w/ J3K @ 3rd Annual Phunk Party and Food Drive
WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Sweet Pepper & The Long Hots
FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rosary Guild, Esta Coda, and Joe Burke & Co.
SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Stranger Behavior
WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.
–
Last Call Beautiful
FRI, NOV 24, 6:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
SAT, NOV 25, 6:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Ian Kirk
WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Andy Tirado
FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
Michael Lloret
SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.
The 80s Bar
The Two Taboo @ FriendsGiving Party (featuring TV show, FRIENDS)
WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Phat Beatz w/ special guest Layul @ Club Evolution’s 90s vs. 2000s Party
WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
A Proud Monkey @ Streamside Lounge’s Thanksgiving Eve Party
WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
Picture Perfect Band @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, NOV 25, 9:00 P.M.
Harry’s
Daddy-O and The Sax Machine
WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
Elephants Dancing
FRI, NOV 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
Black Tie Stereo
SAT, NOV 25, 9:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Destination West @ Thanksgiving Eve Party
WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
Luke Tinklepaugh
FRI, NOV 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
The335
SAT, NOV 25, 9:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
The Strawberry Jam Band
FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Triple Fret
FRI, NOV 24, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Gypsy Magic Duo
FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.
Anomaly Craft Brewing
Symphonic Haze
WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.
–
Kerry Kenny Band
SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.
Moon Tavern
Bad Girlfriend @ 70s, 80s, 90s Decades Hotel Takeover in Moon Ballroom
WED, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brix Shy 70s, 80s, 90s Decades Hotel Takeover in Moon Ballroom
WED, NOV 22, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Mike C @ 70s, 80s, 90s Decades Hotel Takeover in Moon Tavern
WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC
Shameless Duo @ Thanksbirthday
FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
The Travelling Wilkes-Barreans
WED, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler
FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Keystone Groove
SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jon Dressler
SUN, NOV 26, 3:00 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
DJ Pat @ NEPA Food Pantry Fundraiser
WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Crimson Tears
FRI, NOV 24 8:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose
SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
Project 90s
WED, NOV 22, 8:30 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Whiskey N’ Woods
WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.
–
3ZZ a Crowd
FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ed Krepps
SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Ostrich Hat
WED, NOV 22, 9:30 P.M.
–
Light Up The Moon @ Breakers
FRI, NOV 24, 8:30 P.M.
–
Jay Orrell Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, NOV 24, 9:30 P.M.
–
Rat Pack is Back Holiday Show @ Keystone Grand Ballroom
SAT, NOV 25, 7:30 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers
SAT, NOV 25, 8:30 P.M.
–
Down By 5 @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, NOV 25, 9:30 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Jung Bergo
WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jeff Lewis
FRI, NOV 24, 6:00 P.M.
Chet’s Place
DelRain
WED, NOV 22, TBD
–
Mace in Dickson
SAT, NOV 25, TBD
Stooges Allentown
Chelsea Lyn Meyer
WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Kartune
WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Bruce Night
FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kira Krakovesky and Vinny Derenzis
SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Almost Queen
SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.
–
Cino Paci Band
SUN, NOV 26, 2:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Room 206
WED, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Bravo & The Kind
FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mellifluous
SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Better With Beer
WED, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Traffik Jam
SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Harvest Jam
WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.
–
The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band – Eaglemania
FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band – Eaglemania
SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
DJ Fritz
WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
Group Du Joup
FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
SAT, NOV 25, 9:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Walter Lee @ Rhythm and Blues
WED, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rob and Marty @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, NOV 25, 2:00 P.M.
–
The Flex @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Blue Shirt Band @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, NOV 26, 2:00 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Ostrich Hat
FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Lithia Valley Band @ Pre-Thanksgiving Bash
WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo
SUN, NOV 26, 4:00 P.M.
Mutant Brewing
Black Tie Stereo
FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Hot Club of Scranton @ Thejoint53
FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
Teddy Young Duo @ Thejoint53
SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Mike Frank and Friends @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Railroad Earth @ Sherman Theater
FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Outcrops @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mountain Sky Orchestra @ Renegade Wintery
SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Railroad Earth @ Sherman Theater
SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Toys for Tots Concert
FRI, NOV 24, 4:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Jonny D
WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Better Than Bad
SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.
Twilight Bistro and Alehouse
DJ Ben
WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Slash Duo
FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Nowhere Slow
WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Fritz
THURS, NOV 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Light Weight
FRI, NOV 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
Bliss
SAT, NOV 25, 9:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Boock and Burke Duo @ Thanksgiving Eve
WED, NOV 22, 5:00 P.M.
Hog’s Hollow Saloon
Those Acoustic Guys
SUN, NOV 26, 2:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub & Eatery
Mace in Dickson @ Thanksgiving Eve
WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery
FRI, NOV 24, 9:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Mike Elward Solo
FRI, NOV 24, 6:30 P.M.
–
Dave and Chae Duo
SAT, NOV 25, 6:30 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Jeremy Burke
FRI, NOV 24, 6:30 P.M.
–
The Casper Band
SAT, NOV 25, 6:30 P.M.
–
The Robert Tellefsen Band
SUN, NOV 26, 3:30 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ Thanksgiving Eve Bash
WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.
Ale Mary’s
Black Tie Stereo @ Thanksgiving Eve
WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
Roy Williams @ Madame Jenny’s
SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.