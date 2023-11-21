This long weekend, we’re putting out the Live Music List a day early. NEPA is throwing down for Brown Wednesday at all your favorite restaurants, bars, and venues. Get prepped on all the deets for Thanksgiving Eve 2023 and the holiday week ahead.

Find live entertainment from Wednesday, November 22, through Sunday, November 26 at Harry’s Bar, River Street Jazz Café, The Woodlands, McGrath’s Pub & Eatery, Broadway Grille, Mohegan Pennsylvania, Moon Tavern, The Tap at Humboldt, and many more below.

All live music listings organized in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with Nowhere Slow at TheVspot in Scranton when they bring down the house at 9:00 p.m. Then, they tear up Mutant Brewing on the night of Black Friday. This four-man NEPA band always puts on a killer show, playing all the songs you love across pop, rock, country, and other genres.

by: Gabrielle Lang

River Grille

DJ Ooh Wee @ Thanksgiving Eve

WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

DJ Robo @ Drinksgiving

WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

Bistro on Hudson

Chris Shrive

WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

The Tribe w/ J3K @ 3rd Annual Phunk Party and Food Drive

WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Sweet Pepper & The Long Hots

FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rosary Guild, Esta Coda, and Joe Burke & Co.

SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Stranger Behavior

WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Last Call Beautiful

FRI, NOV 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

SAT, NOV 25, 6:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Ian Kirk

WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Andy Tirado

FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Michael Lloret

SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.

The 80s Bar

The Two Taboo @ FriendsGiving Party (featuring TV show, FRIENDS)

WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Phat Beatz w/ special guest Layul @ Club Evolution’s 90s vs. 2000s Party

WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

A Proud Monkey @ Streamside Lounge’s Thanksgiving Eve Party

WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

Picture Perfect Band @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, NOV 25, 9:00 P.M.

Harry’s

Daddy-O and The Sax Machine

WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

Elephants Dancing

FRI, NOV 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, NOV 25, 9:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Destination West @ Thanksgiving Eve Party

WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

Luke Tinklepaugh

FRI, NOV 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

The335

SAT, NOV 25, 9:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

The Strawberry Jam Band

FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Triple Fret

FRI, NOV 24, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.

Anomaly Craft Brewing

Symphonic Haze

WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Kerry Kenny Band

SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.

Moon Tavern

Bad Girlfriend @ 70s, 80s, 90s Decades Hotel Takeover in Moon Ballroom

WED, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brix Shy 70s, 80s, 90s Decades Hotel Takeover in Moon Ballroom

WED, NOV 22, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Mike C @ 70s, 80s, 90s Decades Hotel Takeover in Moon Tavern

WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC

Shameless Duo @ Thanksbirthday

FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

The Travelling Wilkes-Barreans

WED, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler

FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Keystone Groove

SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

SUN, NOV 26, 3:00 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

DJ Pat @ NEPA Food Pantry Fundraiser

WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Crimson Tears

FRI, NOV 24 8:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

Project 90s

WED, NOV 22, 8:30 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Whiskey N’ Woods

WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

3ZZ a Crowd

FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ed Krepps

SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Ostrich Hat

WED, NOV 22, 9:30 P.M.

–

Light Up The Moon @ Breakers

FRI, NOV 24, 8:30 P.M.

–

Jay Orrell Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, NOV 24, 9:30 P.M.

–

Rat Pack is Back Holiday Show @ Keystone Grand Ballroom

SAT, NOV 25, 7:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers

SAT, NOV 25, 8:30 P.M.

–

Down By 5 @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, NOV 25, 9:30 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Jung Bergo

WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jeff Lewis

FRI, NOV 24, 6:00 P.M.

Chet’s Place

DelRain

WED, NOV 22, TBD

–

Mace in Dickson

SAT, NOV 25, TBD

Stooges Allentown

Chelsea Lyn Meyer

WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Kartune

WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bruce Night

FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kira Krakovesky and Vinny Derenzis

SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Almost Queen

SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Cino Paci Band

SUN, NOV 26, 2:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Room 206

WED, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Bravo & The Kind

FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mellifluous

SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Better With Beer

WED, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Traffik Jam

SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Harvest Jam

WED, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band – Eaglemania

FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band – Eaglemania

SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

DJ Fritz

WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Joup

FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, NOV 25, 9:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Walter Lee @ Rhythm and Blues

WED, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rob and Marty @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, NOV 25, 2:00 P.M.

–

The Flex @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Blue Shirt Band @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, NOV 26, 2:00 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Ostrich Hat

FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Lithia Valley Band @ Pre-Thanksgiving Bash

WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo

SUN, NOV 26, 4:00 P.M.

Mutant Brewing

Black Tie Stereo

FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Hot Club of Scranton @ Thejoint53

FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young Duo @ Thejoint53

SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Mike Frank and Friends @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Railroad Earth @ Sherman Theater

FRI, NOV 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Outcrops @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mountain Sky Orchestra @ Renegade Wintery

SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Railroad Earth @ Sherman Theater

SAT, NOV 25, 7:00 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Toys for Tots Concert

FRI, NOV 24, 4:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Jonny D

WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Better Than Bad

SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.

Twilight Bistro and Alehouse

DJ Ben

WED, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Slash Duo

FRI, NOV 24, 8:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Nowhere Slow

WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Fritz

THURS, NOV 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Light Weight

FRI, NOV 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

Bliss

SAT, NOV 25, 9:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Boock and Burke Duo @ Thanksgiving Eve

WED, NOV 22, 5:00 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Those Acoustic Guys

SUN, NOV 26, 2:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub & Eatery

Mace in Dickson @ Thanksgiving Eve

WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery

FRI, NOV 24, 9:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Mike Elward Solo

FRI, NOV 24, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dave and Chae Duo

SAT, NOV 25, 6:30 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Jeremy Burke

FRI, NOV 24, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Casper Band

SAT, NOV 25, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Robert Tellefsen Band

SUN, NOV 26, 3:30 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ Thanksgiving Eve Bash

WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

Ale Mary’s

Black Tie Stereo @ Thanksgiving Eve

WED, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

Roy Williams @ Madame Jenny’s

SAT, NOV 25, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.