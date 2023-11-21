Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC performs at The Pop 2000 Tour with LFO and O-Town on May 3.

MOUNT POCONO — As the countdown to the holiday season officially begins, Mount Airy Casino Resort announces additions to its entertainment lineup that includes the boy band icons of the Pop 2000 Tour, Southern rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band, and bewitching comedian Caroline Rhea.

Tickets for these three newly announced Pocono shows go on sale this Friday, November 24, at 11:00 a.m.

THE POP 2000 TOUR

The Pop 2000 Tour, featuring Chris Kirkpatrick, as well as O-Town and LFO, will perform original hits and other popular songs of the 2000s on May 3 at 8:00 p.m. at the Mount Airy Event Center.

Chris Kirkpatrick is a founding member of *NSYNC, one of the defining boy bands of the 2000s. He has also appeared on shows like “Celebrity Big Brother” and “The Masked Singer.” O-Town, the band chronicled in 1999′s “Making the Band,” is made up of Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood and Dan Miller. Their hits include No. 1 singles “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing,” as well as the Top 40 hit “We Fit Together.” LFO is best known for 1999′s No. 1 hit “Summer Girls,” Top Five hit “Girl on TV,” and Top-Ten hit “Every Other Time.”

Tickets for the 21-and-over Pop 2000 Tour are $45 and $50 and can be purchased at MountAiryCasino.com.

MARSHALL TUCKER BAND

The Marshall Tucker Band will perform an epic night of rock ‘n’ roll on July 20 at 8:00 p.m. at the Mount Airy Event Center.

Hailing from Spartanburg, South Carolina, The Marshall Tucker Band is one of the major Southern rock outfits of the ‘70s, offering a mellow blend of rock, country, blues, gospel and jazz. Their hits include “Fire on the Mountain,” “Heard it in a Love Song,” and “Can’t You See.”

Tickets for the 21-and-over Marshall Tucker Band concert are $45 and $50 and can be purchased at MountAiryCasino.com.

CAROLINE RHEA

Comedian Caroline Rhea takes the stage at the Mount Airy Event Center on September 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Rhea, a multi-talented comedian, actress and television host, is known for her quick wit and infectious humor. She first gained national attention as Aunt Hilda on the hit television show Sabrina the Teenage Witch and has since appeared on numerous other television shows and films. In addition to her acting career, Rhea has established herself as a top-notch stand-up comedian, performing at comedy clubs and theaters across the country.

Tickets for the 21-and-over Caroline Rhea show are $35 and $45 and can be purchased at MountAiryCasino.com.