Iconic entertainer Tony Danza is coming to ArtsQuest to share his many talents.

BETHLHEM – ArtsQuest is excited to announce on Friday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m., actor and singer Tony Danza will perform his hit live show, Standards & Stories, at the Musikfest Café in the ArtsQuest Center.

Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Tony Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

The hit live show has entertained audiences around the country with The New York Times raving “Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught!”

Broadway World said, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that-because they’re timeless.”

“The man has TRUE stage presence like we don’t see anymore. Seeing Tony Danza on stage in your lifetime is a must.,” said Scott Spears of WWGH Radio.

Danza has been one of the world’s most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who’s The Boss, Danza has also starred in hit films such as Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Danza has also starred in numerous Broadway shows.

Tickets are $55-$79 and ticket sales are now on sale. For additional information on this event, visit Steelstacks.