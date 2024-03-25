Professor Louie & The Crowmatix are on their way to Plain’s River Street Jazz Cafe on Saturday, April 6.

PLAINS — “Roots Music at it’s Best,” Professor Louie & The Crowmatix head to the River Street Jazz Cafe on Saturday, April 6.

Doors open at 8:00 pm. and the show begins at 9:00 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online on the venue website or at the door.

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix have been expanding the borders of the Americana, Roots & Blues genres since the early 2000’s with Professor Louie’s stories, keyboard playing, singing and accordion. The Grammy-nominated group from Woodstock, NY was founded in 2000 and has since played numerous festivals, theaters, and venues averaging 150 shows a year.

Their repertoire expands with Crowmatix’ songs from their 17 albums of Originals, Blues and Americana music— not to mention, the songs Louie learned and helped create directly with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame group “The Band” when he collaborated with them for over 15 years.

Their connection with audiences at shows helps create a family rapport. Professor Louie (keyboards-vocals-accordion) is joined onstage by bandmates Miss Marie (vocals, percussion and piano), Frank Campbell (bass, vocals,) guitar-slinging skills of Todd Mihan, and drummer Dan Hickey.

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix create a show that is constantly evolving with songs consisting of elements of Rock n Roll, Blues, Folk & Gospel Music with a dose of Jam framed in solid songwriting.

In 2023, Woodstock Records released Professor Louie & The Crowmatix’s vinyl EP “Rockin’ Legacy Vol 1. In 2024 Professor Louie & Guy Davis recorded and performed the music for the hit Broadway play, Purlie Victorius starring Leslie Odum Jr.