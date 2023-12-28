Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension opens up for Cabinet at their New Year’s Celebration at F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, December 31, with music starting at 8:30 p.m.

Jam with Cabinet right up to the ball drop when F.M. Kirby Center hosts the psychedelic folk band once again for New Year’s Eve.

WILKES-BARRE — Cabinet headlines New Year’s Eve at the F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, December 31. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. when special guests, Mike Miz and The Northeast Extension, open the homecoming holiday celebration.

Ring in the new year with a full night of Cabinet as the psychedelic folk band returns for a hometown show with friends, family, and fans all together in one place, right up to midnight.

“We’re always excited about playing a hometown show,” said J.P. Biondo, vocalist and mandolinist of the band.

Cabinet was overdue for a Wilkes-Barre show. They haven’t played NEPA in some time, so they’re looking forward to their on-stage return. They’re grateful to be back in town for the holidays with all their family and friends and this concert feels like the perfect way to cap off the season.

Cabinet also hasn’t returned to the F.M. Kirby Center in a few years — in fact, the last time was also a New Year’s Eve show. J. P. Biondo said they always try to do at least one holiday show, so decided on a big one for the very last day of 2023.

Cabinet has also shared the stage with Mike Miz a number of times over the years but it’s been awhile, so they’re looking forward to reuniting with this other rising NEPA artist. The last time Cabinet played with Mike Miz was for the Rockin’ The River Summer Concert Series at the River Commons in Wilkes-Barre in 2022.

J.P. Biondo said he and Miz actually used to live together. Since Miz has been living Nashville for the past few years developing his music career, they haven’t gotten to see each other in quite some time so this reunion will be extra special.

“I love that guy. I’m very pumped to be spending New Year’s with him,” said J.P Biondo.

Established in 2006 and growing in popularity ever since, Cabinet creates their own original blend of bluegrass, folk, roots, and psychedelic Americana rock. Their current lineup, many of whom are straight outta NEPA, includes Pappy Biondo on banjo and vocals, J.P. Biondo on mandolin and vocals, Mickey Coviello on acoustic guitar and vocals, Dylan Skursky on electric bass and double bass, Todd Kopec on fiddle and vocals, Jami Novak om drums and percussion, and Brian Gorby on percussion.

Cabinet spent their 2023 playing summer festivals and shows in West Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and all over the country. Since their own families have grown, they’ve slowed down from the 200 shows a year they used to do in their 20s and 30s. But, they’ve found a new balance working around their personal lives and music careers. It’s all the more reason to make every set count.

That’s why this New Year’s Eve show is very special to them. They get to share their music with all their favorite people under one roof. And, there’s plenty of long-time Cabinet fans in this town who will be there in the crowd for them.

“I love our fans, all of us in the band love our fans. And to spend the whole night with the Cab fam — to give them our energy, take their energy and give that back and forth for the whole night — I’m always excited to do that, particularly in our hometown, at the Kirby Center with our fans have supported us so much throughout the years,” said J.P. Biondo. “We love em’, we love our people and I’m so excited to put on a show for them.”

As far as material, Biondo said they’re going to mix it up. They’ll play through much their full catalog and throw in a little bit of something from all their genres. However, they’re going to leave the set as a NYE surprise for the audience.

“We like to play a lot of our original music always, so we’ll be doing a whole bunch of that,” promised Biondo.

Ticket prices for Cabinet NYE 2023 with Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension start at $35.00 plus fees in advance or $45.00 plus fees the day of the show. VIP Pre-show add-on: $75.00 *must also purchase ticket to performance.

The VIP Pre-show ticket includes a signed show poster, early show access, and a cocktail hour with the band including one free drink. Before the VIP Meet n’ Greet, Cabinet will also hold a cocktail hour with their fans from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. It will be an intimate hang with the band, including some live music from their friend, Dirk.

J.P. Biondo said he’s excited for the next year, both personally and professionally. We’ll have to keep an eye on Cabinet to see what’s happening next with these local legends in 2024.

Close out 2023 in sweet folksy style! Let Cabinet take you right up to the stroke of midnight with live music at the F.M. Kirby Center on December 31 starting at 8:30 p.m.