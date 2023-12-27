Let’s take you right up to midnight on NYE with live entertainment around town. Ring in 2024 with great music over the last weekend of the year.

Check out bands, artists, and DJs set to play Northeastern Pennsylvania venues Thirsty Thursday through New Year’s Eve. All live music listings in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: The Dishonest Fiddlers have a busy New Year’s weekend planned. They’ll play NYE at Goldstein’s Deli as an after-party to the Cabinet concert at F.M. Kirby Center. In the days leading up, see their duo group, The Dishwashers, play Ouro’s in Jim Thorpe or watch them record their BROWNGRASS EP live at Windmill Agency in Jefferson Twp.

by: Gabrielle Lang

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Streamside Lounge

FRI, DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band @ Streamside Lounge

FRI, DEC 29, 9:30 P.M.

–

The Untouchables w/ DJ Kev The Rev @ Streamside Lounge for NYE

SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

M80 @ Ballroom for 2024 New Year’s Eve Full Package

SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ NRG @ Club Evolution for NYE

SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Reel In The Years @ Breakers

FRI, DEC 29, 8:30 P.M.

–

LeighAnn & Company Duo @ Hive Taphouse’s Ugly Sweater Party

FRI, DEC 29, 9:30 P.M.

–

UUU @ Breakers

SAT, DEC 30, 8:30 P.M.

–

DUECE @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, DEC 30, 9:30 P.M.

–

“Sugar Ray” Nemetz @ Embers Terrace

SUN, DEC 31, 6:00 P.M.

–

Light Up The Moon @ Breakers

SUN, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.

–

The JOB Unplugged @ Molly O’Sheas

SUN, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Sunburst Bar

SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse

SUN, DEC 31, 9:30 P.M.

The 80’s Bar

Mikey Roxx

SAT, DEC 30, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo @ New Year’s Eve Pajama Jam (Wear your PJs)

SUN, DEC 31, 9:30 P.M.

Moon Tavern

Critchley Brother’s Band @ New Year’s Eve Party in Tavern

SUN, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

Various EDM Artists @ New Year’s Eve Party in Ballroom

SUN, DEC 31, 4:30 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Zac Lawless

FRI, DEC 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lorenzo Bubba

SAT, DEC 30, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tom Riccobono @ New Year’s Eve Party

SUN, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.

Split Rock Resort

Kartune @ New Year’s Eve Party

SUN, DEC 31, 10:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

DJ Smiith @ New Year’s Eve Party

SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

Mount Airy Casino Resort

Into The Spin & DJ Mike Walton @ Starry Night Celebration

SUN, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Get The Led Out

THURS, DEC 28, 7:30 P.M.

–

Cabinet w/ Mike Miz @ NYE

SUN, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.

Goldstein’s Deli

The Dishonest Fiddlers @ Cabinet After Party

SUN, DEC 31, 11:00 P.M.

The Railyard

DJ Romeo G @ Flashback Friday – 2023 Rewind Party

FRI, DEC 29, 10:00 P.M.

–

Jay Velar & Ricky Via @ 2024 Pre-Party Countdown

SAT, DEC 30, 10:00 P.M.

–

Jay Velar & DJ Tonez @ New Year’s Eve 2024

SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

Rock Royalty @ New Year’s Eve Party

SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Brian Kibler

THURS, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kenny & Dakota Duo

SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Keystone Groove @ New Year’s Eve Party (Sold Out)

SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

Genetti’s Wilkes-Barre

Popstar Drive

SUN, DEC 31, 7:30 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Fuzzy Park Band @ New Year’s Eve

SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

Rikasaonmain

Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio and Jack Mead

SUN, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.

Harry’s

Mare & Meg

FRI, DEC 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Down By 5

SAT, DEC 30, 9:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Betty White Devil

FRI, DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Night Train Duo

SAT, DEC 30, 6:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Rachel Bradshaw

THURS, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tom Flannery & The Shillelaghs

FRI, DEC 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Reach For The Sky

SAT, DEC 30, 9:45 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils & NYE

SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Tom Waskevich & Dave Petrochko

SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville

Tori V

FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant – Dallas

Blue Moxie

FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.

Ouros

The Dishwashers

THURS, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Kevin Vest

THURS, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo

FRI, DEC 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie

SAT, DEC 30, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nino Blanco

SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Lonesome Found @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 30, 2:00 P.M.

–

Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Walter Lee @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, DEC 31, 2:00 P.M.

–

Sick Whiskey @ New Years Bash

SUN, DEC 31, 7:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

DJ Nino Bianco

FRI, DEC 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, DEC 30, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Honey Do @ New Year’s Eve Party

SUN, DEC 31, 9:30 P.M.

Eagle Hose Fire Co.

All That Glitters @ New Year’s Eve Bash

SUN, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.

Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill

Sarah Sings

FRI, DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Co.

We The Living

SAT, DEC 30, 6:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Bret Alexander

FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nick Mich

SAT, DEC 30, 8:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Jug O Jack

FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

SAT, DEC 30, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ Tha Boy Maloy @ New Years Eve

SUN, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Loftus @ Sherman Theater

FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

A Very Merry Emo New Year’s Eve Eve @ Sherman Theater

SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ Pre-New Years Eve Celebration

THURS, DEC 28, 9:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Back Home

FRI, DEC 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat

SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Blind Choice w/ Pollen and Jacklyns Tearducts Acoustic Duo @ Meet The Band Series

FRI, DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.

Wind Mill Agency

The Dishonest Fiddler @ LIVE EP Recording

SAT, DEC 30, 5:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, DEC 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

D West Trio

FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dave Cupano

THURS, DEC 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Goodfellas Duo

FRI, DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Elvis Tribute w/Leigh Joel Fierman

FRI, DEC 29, 8:00 P.M.

Summit Cigar

Eric Rudy

FRI, DEC 29, 8:00 P.M.

Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang