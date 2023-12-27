Let’s take you right up to midnight on NYE with live entertainment around town. Ring in 2024 with great music over the last weekend of the year.
Check out bands, artists, and DJs set to play Northeastern Pennsylvania venues Thirsty Thursday through New Year’s Eve. All live music listings in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: The Dishonest Fiddlers have a busy New Year’s weekend planned. They’ll play NYE at Goldstein’s Deli as an after-party to the Cabinet concert at F.M. Kirby Center. In the days leading up, see their duo group, The Dishwashers, play Ouro’s in Jim Thorpe or watch them record their BROWNGRASS EP live at Windmill Agency in Jefferson Twp.
by: Gabrielle Lang
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Streamside Lounge
FRI, DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band @ Streamside Lounge
FRI, DEC 29, 9:30 P.M.
–
The Untouchables w/ DJ Kev The Rev @ Streamside Lounge for NYE
SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
–
M80 @ Ballroom for 2024 New Year’s Eve Full Package
SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ NRG @ Club Evolution for NYE
SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Reel In The Years @ Breakers
FRI, DEC 29, 8:30 P.M.
–
LeighAnn & Company Duo @ Hive Taphouse’s Ugly Sweater Party
FRI, DEC 29, 9:30 P.M.
–
UUU @ Breakers
SAT, DEC 30, 8:30 P.M.
–
DUECE @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, DEC 30, 9:30 P.M.
–
“Sugar Ray” Nemetz @ Embers Terrace
SUN, DEC 31, 6:00 P.M.
–
Light Up The Moon @ Breakers
SUN, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.
–
The JOB Unplugged @ Molly O’Sheas
SUN, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Sunburst Bar
SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse
SUN, DEC 31, 9:30 P.M.
The 80’s Bar
Mikey Roxx
SAT, DEC 30, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Two Taboo @ New Year’s Eve Pajama Jam (Wear your PJs)
SUN, DEC 31, 9:30 P.M.
Moon Tavern
Critchley Brother’s Band @ New Year’s Eve Party in Tavern
SUN, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.
–
Various EDM Artists @ New Year’s Eve Party in Ballroom
SUN, DEC 31, 4:30 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Zac Lawless
FRI, DEC 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
Lorenzo Bubba
SAT, DEC 30, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tom Riccobono @ New Year’s Eve Party
SUN, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.
Split Rock Resort
Kartune @ New Year’s Eve Party
SUN, DEC 31, 10:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
DJ Smiith @ New Year’s Eve Party
SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
Mount Airy Casino Resort
Into The Spin & DJ Mike Walton @ Starry Night Celebration
SUN, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Get The Led Out
THURS, DEC 28, 7:30 P.M.
–
Cabinet w/ Mike Miz @ NYE
SUN, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.
Goldstein’s Deli
The Dishonest Fiddlers @ Cabinet After Party
SUN, DEC 31, 11:00 P.M.
The Railyard
DJ Romeo G @ Flashback Friday – 2023 Rewind Party
FRI, DEC 29, 10:00 P.M.
–
Jay Velar & Ricky Via @ 2024 Pre-Party Countdown
SAT, DEC 30, 10:00 P.M.
–
Jay Velar & DJ Tonez @ New Year’s Eve 2024
SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
Rock Royalty @ New Year’s Eve Party
SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Brian Kibler
THURS, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brad & Luke
FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kenny & Dakota Duo
SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Keystone Groove @ New Year’s Eve Party (Sold Out)
SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
Genetti’s Wilkes-Barre
Popstar Drive
SUN, DEC 31, 7:30 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Fuzzy Park Band @ New Year’s Eve
SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
Rikasaonmain
Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio and Jack Mead
SUN, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.
Harry’s
Mare & Meg
FRI, DEC 29, 9:00 P.M.
–
Down By 5
SAT, DEC 30, 9:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Betty White Devil
FRI, DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.
–
Night Train Duo
SAT, DEC 30, 6:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Rachel Bradshaw
THURS, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tom Flannery & The Shillelaghs
FRI, DEC 29, 9:00 P.M.
–
Reach For The Sky
SAT, DEC 30, 9:45 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils & NYE
SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Tom Waskevich & Dave Petrochko
SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville
Tori V
FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant – Dallas
Blue Moxie
FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.
Ouros
The Dishwashers
THURS, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Kevin Vest
THURS, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Two Taboo
FRI, DEC 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
Meet Me On Marcie
SAT, DEC 30, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Nino Blanco
SUN, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Lonesome Found @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 30, 2:00 P.M.
–
Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Walter Lee @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, DEC 31, 2:00 P.M.
–
Sick Whiskey @ New Years Bash
SUN, DEC 31, 7:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
DJ Nino Bianco
FRI, DEC 29, 9:00 P.M.
–
Friend of the Gypsy
SAT, DEC 30, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Honey Do @ New Year’s Eve Party
SUN, DEC 31, 9:30 P.M.
Eagle Hose Fire Co.
All That Glitters @ New Year’s Eve Bash
SUN, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.
Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill
Sarah Sings
FRI, DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Co.
We The Living
SAT, DEC 30, 6:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Bret Alexander
FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nick Mich
SAT, DEC 30, 8:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Jug O Jack
FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Group Du Jour
SAT, DEC 30, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Tha Boy Maloy @ New Years Eve
SUN, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Loftus @ Sherman Theater
FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
A Very Merry Emo New Year’s Eve Eve @ Sherman Theater
SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ Pre-New Years Eve Celebration
THURS, DEC 28, 9:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Back Home
FRI, DEC 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat
SAT, DEC 30, 7:00 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Blind Choice w/ Pollen and Jacklyns Tearducts Acoustic Duo @ Meet The Band Series
FRI, DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.
Wind Mill Agency
The Dishonest Fiddler @ LIVE EP Recording
SAT, DEC 30, 5:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, DEC 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
D West Trio
FRI, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
THURS, DEC 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Goodfellas Duo
FRI, DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Elvis Tribute w/Leigh Joel Fierman
FRI, DEC 29, 8:00 P.M.
Summit Cigar
Eric Rudy
FRI, DEC 29, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.