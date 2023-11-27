BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest “ROLLOUT” their first Musikfest 2024 headliner. Accomplished rapper and actor, Ludacris, will return on Saturday, August 10 to the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza after performing there back in 2007.

This Musikfest headliner is presented in partnership with Rich Mar Florist and LOUD Radio.

Tickets access begins November 27 for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. for the general public at Musikfest.org. Ticket prices run from $25 to $79 ($199 for Steel Terrace which includes dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables). Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

Ludacris is an American rapper and actor born in Champaign, Illinois. He began rapping at the age of nine in Atlanta, Georgia. Known for his boisterous lyrics, he made his mainstream breakthrough in 2000 with his second album, Back for the First Time. That major label debut ultimately reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Follow-up works included Word of Mouf (2001), which went No. 3 on the Billboard Chart and Chicken-N-Beer (2003) which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Chart. Ludacris’ sixth album Release Therapy (2006) also topped the chart and earned Ludacris a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Additional albums include Theater of the Mind (2008), Battle of the Sexes (2010) and Ludaversal (2015).

In addition to creating his own music, Ludacris has made frequent appearances on other artists’ records such as “Yeah!” by Usher feat. Lil John & Ludacris and “Break Your Heart” by Taio Cruz feat. Ludacris. He has also done collaborations with Missy Elliot, OutKast, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey and many more.

Ludacris is also known as a regular in the Fast and the Furious film franchise. He has acted in films such as dramas Crash, Hustle & Flow, New Year’s Eve, Fred Clause and many other films.

Musikfest returns for its 41st year in the city of Bethlhem in summer 2024. This massive multi-day music celebration is scheduled for August 2 through August 11 with a special preview night on August 1 and more headliners to be announced in coming months.