Griffin Pond cares for over 200 animals on a daily basis and needs the community’s help to support our furry friends as we approach winter.

ARCHBALD — Indulge in self-care and save the animals at the same time! Case of Elegance Wellness Spa is partnering with Griffin Pond Animal Shelter this Giving Tuesday on November 28!

The cold weather is upon us in NEPA and with the local Lackawanna County animal shelter at capacity, Case of Elegance is supporting Griffin Pond as their cause for Giving Tuesday.

Help Case of Elegance Wellness Spa in donating to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter by booking one of the many relaxing services at this new Archbald spa. They offer a variety of facial, massages, and nail appointments to treat yourself (or someone else) to some beauty and wellness. A portion of the day’s profits will be donated directly to the shelter!

And, you can also support Griffin Pond through buying retail products as well including Farmhouse Fresh, their official skincare partner. Products can be bought in the spa or through custom order.

FHF is a skincare company with the same mission as Case of Elegance and Griffin Pond, so it’s the perfect highlight for this special shopping and spa day. At the FarmHouse Fresh® Farm Animal Sanctuary, they rescue, rehabilitate and provide a forever home to neglected animals needing immediate help, and long-term specialized care.

Help all the animals in the shelter this quickly approaching winter! People can also support Griffin Pond this Giving Tuesday by donating through their website or ordering/dropping off items on their Amazon wishlist.

Case of Elegance Wellness Spa recently opened October 2023 in Archbald and offers an array of luxurious services in nails, massaging, and facials. The mission of the spa is to provide a brief getaway from the stresses of life to relax and reset. They prides themselves on a clean, sterile environment while having a warm welcoming atmosphere.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter cares for over 200 animals on a daily basis, which is a considerable cost when you consider how much staff, food, medicine and supplies the shelter requires to operate! The Clarks Summit shelter also provide for animals that are sick, elderly, injured, or in their custody due to owner surrender and cruelty case investigations.

Additionally, Griffin Pond helps local pet owners in the community when furry family members get lost by alerting their networks of supporters to help keep an eye out for our furry loved ones. Now, it’s our turn to help this shelter and its animals prepare for winter!