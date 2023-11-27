WILKES-BARRE – “America’s Favorite Husband”, comedian Steve Treviño comes back to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 8 p.m. as part of his just-announced Good Life Tour.

Ticket prices start at $36.50 plus fees and go on sale to the public on Thursday, November 30 at 12:00 p.m. with the Kirby Member presale beginning Wednesday, November 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office.

Comedian Steve Treviño is “America’s Favorite Husband.” He can “speak wife fluently,” he never calls “the guys” for help on a home project, and he knows better than to “make his own decisions,” since decision-making is a privilege reserved solely for his wife, Renae.

His relatable approach affirms his status as one of the country’s fastest-rising comics, viewed over 223 million times, selling out shows coast-to-coast, amassing over 2 million total social media followers, and headlining specials for Amazon, Netflix, Showtime, and more.

He started cutting his teeth in Dallas, Texas, working as a door guy at the Improv and earning himself a spot to open the iconic 2001 Three Amigos Comedy Tour. He quickly earned his stripes and an audience on the comedy club circuit, and he began headlining on his own by the age of 25. He delivered side-splitting performances on The Late Late Show and Comics Unleashed, and produced and wrote for international GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Pitbull’s La Esquina.

His first Showtime special, Grandpa Joe’s Son, staked out a spot in the Nielsen Top 20. He funded, produced, and shot his 2014 runaway Netflix hit “Relatable.” To promote the special, he uploaded a clip titled “When Your Wife Comes Home From Shopping.” It exploded, generating 56 million views on Facebook alone and paving the way for heavily shared clips such as “When You Ask Your Wife If She Wants McDonald’s” (21 million views) and “When Going to Vegas With Your Wife Goes Wrong” (4 million views).

Co-produced by Nacelle, the follow-up special, Steve Trevino ’Til Death, arrived in 2018. Steve maintained his momentum by broadening his social media presence through fans redoing bits of his comedy specials and posting them to TikTok. In less than two years, that grassroots effort helped him build a worldwide fanbase on the platform from the ground up, amassing 4.8 million likes and over 50 million views on the platform.

In 2020, he and his wife, Renae, unveiled a joint weekly podcast entitled “Steve Treviño and Captain Evil,” that has generated over 1.5 million views/streams and is now in Season 3. He also filmed his fourth self-produced comedy special, My Life in Quarantine, which was picked up by Amazon Prime.

Steve Treviño regularly raises money for Helicopters for Heroes, an organization benefiting veterans, for whom he helped raise over $1.5 million in the past two years.

Steve’s self produced fifth special filmed in Waco, Texas, entitled I Speak Wife, independently released on Friday, October 21, for free exclusively to his global audience on YouTube.

See him when he returns again to the F.M. Kirby Center in spring 2024 to perform his relatable stand-up for NEPA.

Steve Treviño just announced his Good Life Tour for 2024, including a standup date at F.M. Kirby Center in April.