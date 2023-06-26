MOUNT POCONO – Time travel back to the days when MTV actually played music videos, back when The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink dominated movie theaters, and Madonna, Michael Jackson and Boy George all reigned supreme.

Mount Airy Casino Resort invites you to dust off your rad 1980s outfits and totally compete for some gnarly prizes at its “Totally 80s” dance party and costume contest from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, in the resort’s Event Center.

Bust out your acid-washed denim, fingerless gloves and leg warmers for your chance to win a cash prize in the totally tubular costume contest. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at MountAiryCasino.com.

Festivities feature live 80s music (and dancing), a cash bar, and an 80s costume contest — acid-washed denim, side ponies and leg warmers, anyone? The winner will be announced at 10:45 p.m. and receive $500 cash.

Celebrated regional cover band, Leighann & Company, will belt out 80s favorites, from Wham! to White Snake and all genres in between. Renowned for her soaring vocals and on-stage energy, lead singer Leighann Burke formerly fronted the powerhouse rock band M80, so area audiences may already be familiar with the band’s eclectic and electric repertoire.

“The world may have changed since the 80s, but the era’s iconic music and fashions – from Madonna’s midriff-baring tops to Michael Jackson’s sequined glove – never get old,” said Hassan Abdel-Moneim, Mount Airy’s Vice President of Resort Operations. “This party is going to be bodacious.”

Sounds like this night in the Poconos is going to be rad. For more information on Mount Airy’s Totally 80s Dance Party and other upcoming events, including free weekend musical offerings on the casino floor, visit mountairycasino.com.