DICKSON CITY — The NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative, an initiative of the Scranton Area Community Foundation, held a pet adoption event at the Viewmont Mall on Saturday, June 24 to promote the adoption of pets through local organizations.

With the venue sponsored by PREIT’s Viewmont Mall, this event featured animal rescues, shelters, and other organizations whose missions support animal welfare including Griffin Pond, Pawsitively for The Animals, Adopt-A-Boxer, Luzerne County SPCA, The NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue, ​​​​Women’s Resource Center, Luzerne County Animal Response Team, Animal Care Associates, For the Love of a Feral and Mystical Realms for Animals and Companions.

Many local animal rescue and shelter organizations are currently at capacity because of an overwhelming number of animal surrenders. Animal welfare organizations are in need of support in order to continue their important missions. Laura Ducceschi, President & CEO at the Scranton Area Community Foundation remarked, “The NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative hopes this pet adoption event will both shine a spotlight on these organizations and the important work they do, while helping to match available pets with loving homes.”

The event’s proceeds benefit the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative’s ‘Angel Fund’, which will help animal shelters, rescues, sanctuaries and local pet owners pay for necessary vet care.

To learn more about the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative or to become involved, please visit the Collaborative’s website, nepaawc.org, or follow the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative on Facebook. For more information about this event, please contact Bella Ceccoli, Scranton Area Community Foundation’s NEPA Animal Welfare Coordinator at 570-212-9247.

Donations to the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative are accepted online at safdn.org or by check made payable to the Scranton Area Foundation indicating “NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative Fund” in the memo mailed to the Scranton Area Community Foundation, 615 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 102, Scranton, PA 18510.

The NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative works on projects aimed at ensuring animals in Northeastern Pennsylvania can achieve a happy and healthy life, free from abuse and neglect. The Collaborative is composed of over 40 individuals and organizations in the animal shelter, rescue, sanctuary, and welfare community including Griffin Pond, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, The NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue, Pawsitively for The Animals, and others.

The Scranton Area Community Foundation is on a mission to enhance the quality of life for all people in Northeastern Pennsylvania through the development of organized philanthropy. With over $90 million in assets under management and more than 315 charitable funds, the Scranton Area Community Foundation has served as a steward, grant maker, charitable resource, and catalyst for change since 1954. The Foundation leads various initiatives including Women in Philanthropy, the Center for Community Leadership and Nonprofit Excellence, NEPA Moves, and the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative.