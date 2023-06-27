Chris Sansky hopes his songs out will reach others who can relate to his deep lyrics and heartfelt performances.

Chris Sansky is currently working in the studio to record and release his first official ten song album.

Local singer-songwriter Chris Sansky just set off on a music project that’s all his own. This Kingston artist’s work has already been featured on 979X’s “Locals Only” show on Sundays between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. so keep tuning in for more to come.

Chris Sansky writes about the personal battles we all face and puts it to music to make an powerful impact with each song. When people first heard his stuff, Sansky realized they were captivated by his relatable lyrics. Now, he’s on a mission to arrange all that music from the heart that he’s crafted over the years into complete albums.

“I want to achieve unity through relatability within music,” said Chris Sansky. “The more people I can gather to listen, the better.”

This new journey is Sansky’s first official project. In the past, he’s taken part in bands that played original music as well as covers, but at his core — he’s always been a solo artist. Though he’s collaborated with other musicians in the past, he writes all his own music. This allows him to focus on creating polished tracks that are true to him.

“I am particular with writing my songs as they are pieces of my own struggle to share with the world,” said Sansky. “For me, creating new music comes from saying yes to more new experiences in life. Music is all around you, and you can pick up on it if you’re open to it. The creative process can be sitting at the base of a waterfall and feeling the mist hit your face while processing what you’re feeling that day.”

As for his distinctive sound, Chris Sansky is a little country and a little rock with his own alternative twist. Think Alice In Chains meets Johnny Cash. He said, “I don’t like to confine myself to any specific genre. I like loud, long belts with my voice and a little bit of a growl here and there.”

He is currently working towards completing his first album of ten songs within the next year. Although he already has way more than ten songs penned out in his notebook, his first goal is finishing and releasing this first record for all to hear. “As quickly as I can get in the studio is as quickly as I am putting it all together,” said Sansky.

Catch Chris Sansky live playing Clarkys Billiards in Scranton on Friday, June 30 at 9:00 p.m. and Breaker Brewing in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, July 14 at 7:00 p.m. He’s also set to participate in the Electric City Music Conference in September, where he’ll compete for Best New Solo Acoustic Artist of 2023 against other local talent.

This singer-songwriter loves performing on stage and looks forward to each show, where he gets to connect directly with the audience and music. Chris Sansky said, “There is not much that compares to the feeling. I love to see reactions and how people can lock onto you when you start to sing out a song that truly resonates with their soul.”

“When you come and see for yourself, be ready for an authentic pouring out of everything I feel that I cannot put into words. These are the emotions that only music can describe — with the occasional corny dad jokes met with the sound of crickets.”

Although Sansky is a talented musician, he says he’s just a simple guy. Sansky is a proud dad to his children who loves the outdoors. What he values the most throughout this new project is having as much fun as he possibly can making music.

Sansky’s next single release is set for October and he wants every song he puts out to be top-notch, even if it takes a little time to get in all out on the record. He promises we’ll continue seeing and hearing more of him in days to come!

Listen by searching for Chris Sansky on all streaming platforms or follow him on Facebook to see where he’ll be playing next. Hear Chris Sansky’s latest music along with other local bands and artists on 979X’s “Locals Only” show every Sunday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

In a special message to his growing group of fans, Sansky said, “I love you guys so much and sincerely thank you for your support. Please remember to always take the chance to support your locals artists of all walks, as this is where you will find the hidden gems of NEPA!”