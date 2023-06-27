Live harness racing starts at 1:00pm and attendees will witness camels and ostriches take thing track for the first time ever at Pocono Downs.

WILKES-BARRE – Mohegan Pennsylvania celebrates the start of their annual Hot Summer Fun with a Kickoff Party on Saturday, July 1. This family-friendly event is full of activities while spotlighting local charities and a salute to veterans.

Live harness racing gets a boost with ostrich and camel racing — and more! The Hot Summer Fun Kickoff Party starts at 12:30 p.m. and goes to 6:00 p.m. at Pocono Downs at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Hot Summer Fun arrives at the casino with live music and special promotions throughout the season, but first, the festivities begin with the Summer Kickoff Party. On Saturday, guests of all ages are invited to the racetrack for a day of activities including face painting, balloon art, temporary tattoos, and more. DJ Tommy and friends will also be there to provide entertainment.

Those looking to enjoy a quick bite can find freshly grilled hot dogs and hamburgers or grab a sweet treat from Jitty Joe’s Homemade Ice Cream truck. An array of beverages will be available for purchase, along with a complimentary, limited-edition, color changing cup.

To get things started, the FBS Initiative, an organization dedicated to helping homeless veterans off the street and on their feet, will do a special presentation of the colors during the National Anthem at 12:30 p.m. Veteran organizations Amvets and the PA Wounded Warriors will also be on hand to provide support to past and present military members, along with their families. Additional charities at the Summer Kickoff include Marley’s Mission, a local non-profit organization that provides free, equine-based therapy to help children develop solutions in their lives and break barriers in their own healing.

At 1:00 p.m., guests can enjoy some high-energy live harness racing on the Racetrack with a unique twist during the two intermissions. Between races, ostriches and camels with drivers take over the track for an exhilarating dash to the finish!

For more information about the Summer Kickoff Party and Hot Summer Fun at Mohegan Pennsylvania, visit https://moheganpa.com/hot-summer-fun.html.