From Ashes to New at Music Go Round in Wilkes-Barre, PA

From Ashes to New played an acoustic set ahead of their April 10 concert with Shinedown and Three Days Grace.

979X hosted the acoustic performance and guitar raffle for From Ashes to New at Music Go Round in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — From Ashes to New stopped by Music Go Round for an acoustic set and guitar raffle presented by 979X.

The Lancaster-based rock band came out to meet-and-greet fans hours before their Monday night concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, when they open for Shinedown and Three Days Grace.

From Ashes to New first played three acoustic songs for a sizable crowd at the Luzerne County music store. All five band members came out to perform acoustic-versions of their songs “Crazy,” “Scars That I’m Hiding,” and then “Hate Me Too.”

Attendees of the event experienced live the beautiful voice of Danny Case combined with the musical flair of vocalist, Matt Brandyberry, that give the band its distinct sound.

Then, 979X raffled off two guitars autographed by the whole band. Two lucky fans went home one of those guitars, each of which From Ashes to New used to play the acoustic set. Both winners couldn’t have been more excited!

Following the acoustic set, a long line then twisted all the way around the store for fans to get a photo with the full band. Each fan (even me!) got their chance to say hello and take a picture with From Ashes to New before the big night.

The whole band seemed to be enjoying themselves just as much as the crowd at the guitar-signing event. Local radio hosts Mike Duffy, Lazy E, and Kara Hart were all there to put on the great pre-game show for NEPA.

This was an excellent taste of what ticket-holders will experience later that Monday evening at their show (April 10) with Three Days Grace and Shinedown. Nu metal/rap rock band, From Ashes to New is ready to rock the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.