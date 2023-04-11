BETHLEHEM – Holy guacamole, it’s taco time! ArtsQuest announces its annual TacoFest, presented by Cazadores Tequila, on July 9, 2023 at SteelStacks.

Last year’s event sold out, so purchase tickets sooner than later and get ready for a fun day of tacos from around the Lehigh Valley, not one but two Chihuahua Beauty contests, a comedy gameshow and of course, Margarita Madness.

“We are excited to once again announce the return of TacoFest, just one of many ArtsQuest events popular with the Lehigh Valley community that has sold out year after year,” Patrick Brogan, ArtsQuest’s Chief Programming Officer said. “It’s a great way to spend the day, here on the SteelStacks campus and Levitt lawn. Enjoying tacos from top taco vendors across the Valley, more Chihuahuas than you’ve ever seen at one time, contests and giveaways – there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

General Admission begins at 1 p.m., with access to all the food, drinks and fun at the SteelStacks campus, including the comedy game show “Spicy Talk,” hosted by comedian Jon Lunger and featuring notable area personalities. General admission also includes access to the TacoFest Sensory-Friendly Zone, hosted by Accessible Festivals in the Blast Furnace Room.

Margarita Madness begins in the Musikfest Café, presented by Yuengling, at 1 p.m. Attendees will vote on all of the uniquely twisted cocktails featuring Cazadores Tequila. Restaurants from throughout the Lehigh Valley will compete to see who has the best margarita and try to beat last year’s defending champions, Edge! Guests will receive one 1oz sample from each restaurant and the opportunity to vote for their favorite margarita. All restaurants will also present alcohol-free versions of their margarita. There will also be a complimentary tortilla chip bar stocked with guacamole, queso, salsas, and rice and beans.

The popular Chihuahua Beauty Contest is back and this year, there will be two contests at 2 and 5 p.m. Strut your pup for the chance to have your furry friend dubbed Goodest Doggo, Most Huggable, Cutest Tail Wiggle and more. (Human handler winners will also be awarded ArtsQuest tickets and merch). To register a pint-sized K-9 for a chance to showcase their magnificence, steelstacks.org.

This year, the number of participating vendors has increased significantly (more tacos!) and includes Cubano Xpress, Cousins Maine Lobster, Don Juan Mexican Grille, Fiesta Churros, Flying V, Grumpy’s BBQ Roadhouse, Grubnight Food Truck, Holy Infancy, Isasuma Art, Kona Ice, Mon & Mel’s Sweet Scoops, Oomie ZoOmiez, Taco Town, Take A Taco, The Angry Chourico BBQ, Uno Taqueria and 22 Peppers. ArtsQuest’s Mack Truck Stop, Central Tap and Palette & Pour will also be serving food and drinks.

Tickets for this much anticipated full day experience are now on sale at steelstacks.org. General admission tickets are $5 and Margarita Madness tickets start at $39 for members and $49 for general public. Tickets for Margarita Madness also include early entry into the festival at noon. For select discounted rates and presale opportunities become an ArtsQuest member or Circle donor today.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit steelstacks.org. Please note that this is a 21+ event.