In my three years now writing for the Times Leader, I have only focused and written reviews on two documentary films.

Truth be told, I am a huge fan of this genre, in particular the true crime niche. The true definition of any motion picture is movement on the screen. So, documentaries count as movies 100%, and there is no doubt a large audience for them.

Remember the good ol’ days when a missing child made national headlines and was even printed on your morning milk carton? In the United States alone an estimated 2,100 children go missing every year, even in the technological age of cameras on just about every block.

“Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter” follows real life Cathy Terkanian, first as a 17-year-old girl forced by her parents to put her unplanned baby Aundria up for adoption. Interestingly enough, Aundria’s picture was featured in the now iconic music video “Runaway Train” by Soul Asylum back in the 90s music video heyday.

Fast forward 45 years, now in her 60s, Cathy makes it her life mission to not only find out what happened to her daughter, but unravel the mysterious, and shocking details around her current disappearance.

Real stories, like this one in particular, play out just like (or better) than even the tightest written Hollywood script.

As Cathy’s tenacity stops at absolutely nothing to uncover the deep-rooted truth, I can’t help but feel like this bold woman may just be my spirit animal. She doesn’t take the status quo as the bottom line and isn’t afraid to ruffle plenty of feathers to reach her goal. I felt a connection with her, even though clearly we have never met.

Do you ever feel attached to people, or an object for that matter, that you have never once had the liberty of being in the presence of? Powerful stuff.

We assume that the screened families adopting our nation’s children are the safest of foster and forever homes, or are we too naive?

If you watch one single documentary this entire year, trust me, do yourself a favor and let it be “Into the Fire.” Not only will it raise the hair on your arms, but if you are an analyst like me, no doubt you will be lifting your jaw off the floor more than twice. Every story contains a hard learned lesson, as long as you are going into it with eyes fully open. The moral of this story is: Don’t mess with a mother hen.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “9” paws out of 10

☆ 2024 MOVIE MEOW BEST PICTURE LIST ☆

Honorable Mentions: Nosferatu, Wicked Little Letters, Challengers, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, The Fall Guy, and Babygirl.

10) “One Love”

9) “Speak No Evil”

8) “Coupe De Chance”

7) “In A Violent Nature”

6) “Blink Twice”

5) “Thelma”

4) “Ordinary Angels”

3) “Gladiator 2”

2) “The Bikeriders”

Best Picture of 2024: “Longlegs”

–

Worst Pictures of the year:

Wolfs, Breathe, Drive Away Dolls, Find Me Falling, Roadhouse, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.