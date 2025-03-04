“The Addams Family,” the musical comedy, comes to Scranton Cultural Center from Friday, March 7, through Sunday, March 9.

SCRANTON — Broadway in Scranton presents “The Addams Family” musical this weekend at Scranton Cultural Center from Friday, March 7, through Sunday, March 9.

The show is recommended for ages 10 and up, and will have four performances. There will be a showing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and a 1 p.m. matinee and 6:30 p.m. performance on Sunday. Tickets are available on the Broadway In Scranton website.

On the heels of the “Wednesday” TV series, the third most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents “The Addams Family,” a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, “The Addams Family” is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

