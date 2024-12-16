Next in the Loop Internet Studio, Brian DiMattia is joined by musician and entrepreneur, Josh Balz, who’s become a tastemaker in food, arts, and experience throughout NEPA. This busy visionary is co-owner of The Ritz Theater, co-founder of Parlor Beverages, owner of The Strange & Unusual Oddities Parlor, and owner of Noir Dark Spirits.

The discussion kicks off with a spirited chat about root beer, bringing back fond memories of childhood comfort foods and sodas. Josh also shares his fascinating experiences in the restaurant world and music industry, revealing how his passion for darker rock music influenced the unique vibe of his Scranton based bar and restaurant, Noir Dark Spirits.

They also explore the dynamic blend of music, food, and restaurant creativity, while also diving into broader topics such as tattoo perceptions and discovering Northeast Pennsylvania’s hidden culinary gems.

