This weekend, we’re pregaming Christmas with great concerts, parties, and experiences all across Northeastern Pennsylvania. Whether you need to embrace the holiday spirit or escape the “Ghost of Christmas Present,” get out for some live entertainment before the year is complete.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and entertainer with the voice of an angel, Anthony Nunziata comes to the Theater at North for his fourth holiday show in a row at The Theater at North in Scranton. This year’s brand new two-act show, “Bublé to Bocelli” A Christmas Concert, explores fresh takes on Christmas songs, romantic classics, Italian arias, and a few of Nunziata’s beautiful originals.

by: Gabrielle Lang

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers

FRI, DEC 20, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Boots & Bangs @ Breakers

SAT, DEC 21, 8:30 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, DEC 21, 9:30 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Gabriella Tolerico

THURS, DEC 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Succubus – Incubus Tribute

FRI, DEC 20, 9:45 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, DEC 21, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, DEC 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

FRI, DEC 20, 4:00 P.M.

–

North of 40

FRI, DEC 20, 9:00 P.M.

–

Teacher and the Poet @ Rockin’ Holiday Party

SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Quinn

SUN, DEC 22, 3:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Backwoods Funk

FRI, DEC 20, 8:30 P.M.

–

HAIR TV @ Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

SAT, DEC 21, 8:30 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Leopard Monks @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Open Mic Night w/ Weaver

THURS, DEC 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

Cellar Souls

FRI, DEC 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Andre Turan

SUN, DEC 22, 2:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Lipstick & Rye

THURS, DEC 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D

FRI, DEC 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

The 335

SAT, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Zachary Ross performing Man Overboard (Acoustic) featuring James Barret & The Robinsonade

SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Gabriella Tolerico

FRI, DEC 20, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

SAT, DEC 21, 9:00 P.M.

MIL & JIM’S PARKWAY INN

Lance Thomas Band @ Ugly Sweater Party

SAT, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Atlanta Rhythm Section w/ Orleans

SAT, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Sara Evans – 21 Days of Christmas

SUN, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.

QUEEN CITY TAVERN

Dave Brown

THURS, DEC 19, 6:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Quade Spencer

FRI, DEC 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Patrick Motto

SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Snowy Blizzard Bash

THURS, DEC 19, 9:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, DEC 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

Room 206

FRI, DEC 20, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Stingray

FRI, DEC 20, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

The Dave & Chae Duo

FRI, DEC 20, 8:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Dashboard Mary

FRI, DEC 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

Eric Rudy

SAT, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Rock This Town Orchestra Xmas Spectacular

FRI, DEC 20, 8:00 P.M.

R BAR

Lisa Provau

FRI, DEC 20, 6:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Adam Sorber

FRI, DEC 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Those Acoustic Guys

SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

LO DOLCE CASA

Autumn Falls Entertainment

THURS, SAT, SUN, DEC 19, 21, and 22, 5:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Billy Club

FRI, DEC 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Project 22

SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Greenfield III @ Funky Thursday

THURS, DEC 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Riptide

FRI, DEC 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Riptide Acoustic Duo

SUN, DEC 22, 4:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Clarence Spady

THURS, DEC 19, 9:00 P.M.

–

Marko Marcinko @ Scranton Jazz Fest Pop-up

FRI, DEC 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax

FRI, DEC 20, 9:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

SAT, DEC 21, 9:00 P.M.

THE THEATER AT NORTH

Anthony Nunziata – “Buble to Bocelli” A Christmas Concert

FRI, DEC 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Twelve Twenty-Four @ A Holiday Rock Orchestra Concert

SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Christmas with the New York Tenors

SUN, DEC 22, 2:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.