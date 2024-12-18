This weekend, we’re pregaming Christmas with great concerts, parties, and experiences all across Northeastern Pennsylvania. Whether you need to embrace the holiday spirit or escape the “Ghost of Christmas Present,” get out for some live entertainment before the year is complete.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and entertainer with the voice of an angel, Anthony Nunziata comes to the Theater at North for his fourth holiday show in a row at The Theater at North in Scranton. This year’s brand new two-act show, “Bublé to Bocelli” A Christmas Concert, explores fresh takes on Christmas songs, romantic classics, Italian arias, and a few of Nunziata’s beautiful originals.
by: Gabrielle Lang
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers
FRI, DEC 20, 8:30 P.M.
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
Boots & Bangs @ Breakers
SAT, DEC 21, 8:30 P.M.
Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, DEC 21, 9:30 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Gabriella Tolerico
THURS, DEC 19, 8:00 P.M.
Succubus – Incubus Tribute
FRI, DEC 20, 9:45 P.M.
Black Tie Stereo
SAT, DEC 21, 9:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, DEC 19, 7:00 P.M.
Brad & Luke
FRI, DEC 20, 4:00 P.M.
North of 40
FRI, DEC 20, 9:00 P.M.
Teacher and the Poet @ Rockin’ Holiday Party
SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
John Quinn
SUN, DEC 22, 3:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Backwoods Funk
FRI, DEC 20, 8:30 P.M.
HAIR TV @ Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest
SAT, DEC 21, 8:30 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Leopard Monks @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Open Mic Night w/ Weaver
THURS, DEC 19, 6:00 P.M.
Cellar Souls
FRI, DEC 20, 6:00 P.M.
Andre Turan
SUN, DEC 22, 2:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Lipstick & Rye
THURS, DEC 19, 8:00 P.M.
Jonny D
FRI, DEC 20, 8:00 P.M.
The 335
SAT, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.
THE RITZ THEATER
Zachary Ross performing Man Overboard (Acoustic) featuring James Barret & The Robinsonade
SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Gabriella Tolerico
FRI, DEC 20, 9:00 P.M.
Dashboard Mary
SAT, DEC 21, 9:00 P.M.
MIL & JIM’S PARKWAY INN
Lance Thomas Band @ Ugly Sweater Party
SAT, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Atlanta Rhythm Section w/ Orleans
SAT, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.
Sara Evans – 21 Days of Christmas
SUN, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.
QUEEN CITY TAVERN
Dave Brown
THURS, DEC 19, 6:00 P.M.
PISANO FAMILY WINES
Quade Spencer
FRI, DEC 20, 7:00 P.M.
Patrick Motto
SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ Snowy Blizzard Bash
THURS, DEC 19, 9:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo
THURS, DEC 19, 6:00 P.M.
Room 206
FRI, DEC 20, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Stingray
FRI, DEC 20, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
The Dave & Chae Duo
FRI, DEC 20, 8:00 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Dashboard Mary
FRI, DEC 20, 8:00 P.M.
Eric Rudy
SAT, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Rock This Town Orchestra Xmas Spectacular
FRI, DEC 20, 8:00 P.M.
R BAR
Lisa Provau
FRI, DEC 20, 6:00 P.M.
BEST CIGAR PUB
Adam Sorber
FRI, DEC 20, 7:00 P.M.
Those Acoustic Guys
SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
LO DOLCE CASA
Autumn Falls Entertainment
THURS, SAT, SUN, DEC 19, 21, and 22, 5:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Billy Club
FRI, DEC 20, 7:00 P.M.
Project 22
SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Greenfield III @ Funky Thursday
THURS, DEC 19, 8:00 P.M.
Riptide
FRI, DEC 20, 8:00 P.M.
Friend of the Gypsy
SAT, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.
Riptide Acoustic Duo
SUN, DEC 22, 4:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Clarence Spady
THURS, DEC 19, 9:00 P.M.
Marko Marcinko @ Scranton Jazz Fest Pop-up
FRI, DEC 20, 6:00 P.M.
Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax
FRI, DEC 20, 9:00 P.M.
Group Du Jour
SAT, DEC 21, 9:00 P.M.
THE THEATER AT NORTH
Anthony Nunziata – “Buble to Bocelli” A Christmas Concert
FRI, DEC 20, 7:00 P.M.
Twelve Twenty-Four @ A Holiday Rock Orchestra Concert
SAT, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
Christmas with the New York Tenors
SUN, DEC 22, 2:00 P.M.
