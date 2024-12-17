No. 27 Cafe in Clarks Summit is located inside Central Park Flowers, where you can grab a coffee, lunch, gifts, and a bouquet all at once.

Looking for a winter wonderland? Here are four unique places you just have to see for yourself this season throughout Lackawanna County.

MISFITS AT 409 ADAMS

Misfits is a holiday vibe all its own. This pop-up bar experience fully designed and fully run by local college students is a total breakaway from traditional Christmas tropes. Nope, here on the Lackawanna College campus, you’ll find plenty of bright pink, zebra print, neon lights, and more stunning décor to round out the eye candy of this one-of-a-kind stop.

This beautiful holiday hotspot is run spectacularly by the Kiesendahl School of Hospitality at Lackawanna College who aimed to create a full dining experience for the city of Scranton. The holiday vision is an imaginative old boarding house in the heart of Scranton and they invite you to come find your tribe.

Students of Marywood University’s architecture department also designed unique furniture to match the occasion, including wild chairs and benches straight out of your dreams. The decorations, the playlist, the cocktails — it all comes together for an updated take on the season! I tried Moonchaser which was a sweet and light peachy ginger rum drink topped with a peach ring!

The pop-up bar is open Wednesday through Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to midnight through Dec. 21 and they’re designed for both indoor and outdoor service, no matter the weather.

Everywhere you look is a feast for the eyes. Oh, and the decadent dessert menu is a can’t miss, including the possibility to make your own s’mores out on the patio. The curated menu and friendly staff makes Misfits a perfect stop on a night out downtown.

NAY AUG PARK

The Holiday Light Spectacular at Nay Aug Park are a can’t miss experience every year for the whole family. This free drive-thru light show is a must to celebrate every season in Scranton’s beautiful sprawling park.

The public is invited to come down from 5 to 10 p.m. every night until Tuesday, Jan. 7, to see the lights laid out all across the city park. The drive is free, but donations are accepted. Complete the experience by tuning into 96.7 FM for holiday songs to go along with the lights. On select nights, you can even take a horse-drawn carriage ride with Brookvalley Farm.

The people at Nay Aug Park outdo themselves every year with this beautiful light show. I know once I’m done with the route, I am hopped up with enough holiday spirit to chop down my own Christmas tree!

However, don’t let the bountiful beauty of the park itself get lost on you either! There are so many magical places to see in Nay Aug Park throughout the year, from Blackwatch Coffee to the Everhart Museum, among the many scenic hiking trails. There are also hidden wonders for the walkers, with decorations and delights all over the park to explore.

CENTRAL PARK FLOWERS AND NO.27 CAFE

Central Park Flowers and No.27 Café in Clarks Summit is a great place for everyone of a coffee-drinking age to get into the spirit. I say leave the kids at home! This is the ideal place for adults/teens to cozy up with a hot coffee, espresso, or tea all winter long.

Get some work done, kick back, relax, read, and catch up alone or with friends! This beautiful, bright, fragrant local café boasts so many different seating options to enjoy the dual purpose venue your way. Smells of candles, coffee, and flowers fill the atmospheric room as you sip a beverage from the new holiday drink menu at No.27 Café like the Menorah Matcha with bright, calming lavender.

If you want to get comfortable choose a sofa, pick a small table to dine, or even snag the gorgeous glass room! Central Park Flowers and No.27 Café have gotten into the holiday spirit with bright lights and beautiful decorations. You can even pick up a unique gift, many of which are handmade. And uh, hello, the flower shop is right there!

Grab a coffee, grab a bouquet, and you’re good to go. Can’t go wrong when you bring someone you love flowers! Don’t overlook the other half of this unique location — it’s all one full sensory experience.

No.27 Cafe serves a full drink and food menu, including cafe food for breakfast and lunch. Grab a bagel, croissant, bakery items, desserts and more! They are open until 7 p.m. on the weekdays, so you can meet up and escape to this cozy haven early or late.

JERRY’S FOR ALL SEASONS

Not feelin’ the holiday season yet? Stop by Jerry’s For All Seasons in Dunmore, and you’ll get in the festive mood! With all their poinsettias, trees, lights, ornaments, and other abundant decorations — one foot inside one of the greenhouses and I was ready for Christmas!

This Dunmore store is a great place to explore any time. It’s right off the highway and open for all four seasons — and they got all out for every single one. Pick up your Christmas tree with all the fixins’ and get into the spirit at this huge garden center perfectly honors every season of the year. Gardening season is over, the snow is falling, and the yards are now designated for holiday lights and decorations.

Santa will also visit Jerry’s For All Seasons with his reindeer for families looking to take festive photos for the holiday. In addition to the countless displays you can lose yourself in, there’s also a bakery and flower shop inside, so you can leave with everything you need to celebrate.