The Electric City Trolley Museum and Station presents the rich history of the unique trolley transportation system through Northeastern Pennsylvania and its surrounding areas.

Take a family-friendly ride with Santa on the Trolley every weekend through Dec. 22.

The museum will run special holiday rates to encourage voting for the Trim A Tree Challenge through Dec. 27.

The museum and station is located in a restored late 19th century Scranton mill building with engaging trolley displays and excursions through local landscape.

There are a number of family-friendly holiday events planned for December at the Electric City Trolley Museum and Station in Scranton.

SCRANTON — Electric City Trolley Station and Museum is celebrating Christmas with special holiday happenings throughout the month of December to invite people to this local history haven.

The Trolley Station & Museum explains Scranton’s “Electric City” namesake. This Scranton museum in a restored 19th century mill building explores the rich history of electric trolleys in our area with a variety of engaging displays, vintage trolleys, kid-friendly exhibits, railway equipment, and more! Electric City Trolley Station is not only a museum, but also an operational station for excursion rides, including riding the rails with Santa this holiday season!

“This is our busy time!” said Tara Muklewicz who works at the front desk for the museum. “The atmosphere is so warm and inviting, and it’s just such a great time of the year to be here.”

Visit the historic museum and station to take a family-friendly ride with “Santa on the Trolley” every weekend from through Dec 22. The trolley excursion takes a 10-mile round trip that goes through a mile-long tunnel and makes its way to Montage Mountain near the home of the RailRiders at PNC Field, who also take their name from the trolleys. Excursions last approximately 45 minutes.

“We have been doing it for a long time,” said Tara Muklewicz. “Santa will be on the trolley Saturdays and Sundays through the weekends leading up to Christmas.”

The trip is fun and informative for all hopping aboard. Not to mention, it’s the best way to take in our gorgeous surrounding mountain landscape as we head into winter. Sing Christmas songs and meet Santa along the unique ride. Santa visits with every child and the conductor also talks about significant sites along the ride.

Excursion times for “Santa on the Trolley” are 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec 22. Reservations are required for trolley rides. Call the museum at 570-963-6590 to book your excursion before you come.

MUSEUM EXCURSION TICKET PRICES:

Adults | $12 (Combo $14)

Senior (62+) | $11 (Combo $13)

Children (3-17) | $10 (Combo $12)

Age 2 and Under | Free

(Combo: Ride + Museum)

While you’re there, tour the long-standing Electric City Trolley Museum while it’s decorated in all its Christmas wonder!

Through Dec 27, visitors can also enjoy the museum’s annual “Trim a Tree Challenge.” Visitors exploring the station are encouraged to vote on your favorite decorated tree, designed fully by students from schools throughout Lackawanna County.

“This year we have 21 trees and they’re all decorated by local schools,” said Tara Muklewicz. “The kids always do such a fantastic job coming up with ideas and themes, and the trees just look wonderful.”

This year’s decoration theme is “Fantasy Worlds” as depicted in movies, television, games, and other pop culture media and they all look outstanding, really bringing out the beauty of the museum.

To keep the votes coming in, there will be a special museum price of $3 per person while the trees are on display. Children two years old and under are free.

The students from local schools will win cash prizes in gift cards to use on whatever supplies and materials they may need. First place is $275 in gift cards, second place is $225, third place is $175 gift cards, and honorable mention is $125, so every vote counts on making winter wishes come true!

This Scranton museum makes for an excellent day in the Downtown. Afterwards, take a stroll into town for plenty of opportunities for holiday shopping or stop in one of the many local restaurants for a meal.

“In addition to holiday activities, there’s so much rich history here between us and Steamtown,” said Tara Muklewicz.

Don’t overlook taking this trip back in time to the era that defined Scranton. I was enamored by all the fascinating equipment and historical information they had on display among the children’s beautiful Christmas trees. There’s so much I learned about Lackawanna County!

After my enlightening trip, I’m fully convinced we need to bring back the trolleys! How romantic would it be to just hop on a trolley and “go into town” for the day? Why did we ever stop doing this!?