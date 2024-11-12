Join Brian DiMattia in the Loop Internet Studio with Jessica Sheehan, the owner of Bettelli’s Villa in Wilkes-Barre. Just like a carefully crafted dish, the legacy of Bettelli’s Villa is a blend of tradition, resilience, and personal growth.

Jessica, the fourth-generation chef and owner, takes us on an enchanting journey through her family’s rich history—from the early days of her great-grandparents’ restaurant during World War II to the thriving Bettelli’s Villa of today in Wilkes-Barre. Jessica opens up about the highs and lows of steering a family-owned establishment, including the excitement of hosting her first bus tour from Ohio and the challenges of preserving a storied past while embracing modern changes.

This episode also paints a vivid picture of the culinary landscape shaped by Italian heritage, as Jessica shares the influence of her family’s roots on Bettelli’s signature dishes. The two savor the stories behind unique cooking techniques, like the timeworn pans and special cheddar cheese layers, and celebrate partnerships that ensure quality and authenticity.

Then, the conversation takes a heartfelt turn as they discuss personal trials and triumphs, from addiction recovery to dealing with family dynamics, all woven into the fabric of Jessica’s evolving vision for the restaurant amidst changing times. The narrative deepens as they also explore the ups and downs of navigating legal challenges and the profound impact of addiction and recovery on personal and professional life.

Jessica’s candid reflections reveal a journey marked by resilience, humor, and the unwavering support of family and friends. Alongside tales of culinary passion and community connections, we also delve into the world of quirky culinary preferences, from cheese on apple pie to a spirited debate on root beer. This episode serves up a rich tapestry of experiences, celebrating the tenacity and heart that fuel a cherished family legacy and a journey toward wisdom and growth.

