WILKES-BARRE – The World Ballet Company will bring their production of Swan Lake to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 17. The show will begin at 6 P.M.

Ticket prices are set at $49.00, $59.00, $79.00 or $99.00 plus fees and go on sale to the public Friday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. following the Kirby Member pre-sale from Tuesday, April 23, to Thursday, April 25.

Purchase ballet tickets online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

Swan Lake, the ballet of all ballets, will be performed for one night only by the World Ballet Company. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by the Odile and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky’s music.

The production will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets and over 150 radiant costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless classic.

The World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned ballet-goers alike. The company attracts many international artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries.

To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 280 cities, reaching an audience of more than 250,000, many of whom are first-time attendees to a ballet. The legendary show takes the Kirby Center stage in November 2024.