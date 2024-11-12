Acclaimed comedian Joe Gatto to bring new stand-up tour “Let’s Get Into It” to the F.M. Kirby Center on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

WILKES-BARRE – Joe Gatto to bring new stand-up tour “Let’s Get Into It” to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto—best known for the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index”— just extended his “Let’s Get Into It” tour featuring all new material. Comedian Mark Jigarjian will also be featured on all dates.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 15, at 10:00 a.m. with the Kirby Member presale on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

“Let’s Get Into It” comes on the heels of Gatto’s highly successful “Night of Comedy” tour which sold out venues across the country as well as runs of dates throughout Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

“The ‘Let’s Get Into It’ tour has been so much fun to explore how people become who we are, especially me,” notes Gatto in the tour press release. “I am now this bold, loud, confident man, but I started as a nerdy, quiet loner kid who was obsessed with math and dragons. It’s fun to tell and analyze the stories of these defining moments of my life that changed me for the better…debatably. And most of all to create an event for everyone to come out to and laugh together.”

Gatto recently released his first ever solo stand-up special, “Messing With People,” which was the culmination of two years of touring and was recorded live at The Paramount on Long Island, NY during the “Night of Comedy” tour. Prior to that, he has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world.

Alongside the new comedy special and tour, Gatto’s first ever children’s book “Where’s Bearry?” is out now via Penguin, and he recently debuted the second season of his Two Cool Moms podcast with co-host Steve Byrne via iHeartMedia and the Elvis Duran Podcast Network.

Gatto also formed the Long Island, NY-based 501(c)3 non-profit Gatto Pups & Friends which advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement and facilitates adoptions for mainly senior, disabled and unwanted pups.

